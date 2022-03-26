The 2022 growing season is just about here.
It’s important to make all inputs count and to become more profitable off the land.
North Carolina Cooperative Extension is here to provide you unbiased educational information.
Fertility
The ideal pH for tobacco production is 5.8 to 6.0. Low pH causes greater solubility of soil aluminum, which reduces root growth and development.
Therefore, liming to promote healthy root systems improves drought tolerance and nutrient absorption, sometimes resulting in better yields.
Quick Reference Guide to Fertilization
• Use a base nitrogen rate of 50 to 80 pounds per acre. Your portion of the rate range will depend on topsoil depth and texture, previous crop grown and personal experience.
Nitrogen has a greater effect on tobacco yield and quality than any other nutrient.
Too little nitrogen reduces yield and results in pale, slick cured leaf.
Too much nitrogen may increase yield slightly but may also make mechanical harvesting and curing more difficult, delay maturity, extend curing time and result in more unripe cured leaf.
Excessive nitrogen also simulates sucker growth.
• Apply 20 to 30 pounds of sulfur per acre on deep, sandy soils.
• Determine and make leaching adjustments for nitrogen losses with caution, only after leaching occurs.
• Use a method of fertilizer application that maximizes nutrient uptake efficiency but minimizes fertilizers salts injury and early season leaching losses.
• Proper placement and timing of fertilizer applications provide maximum return for each dollar spent on fertilizers.
Fertilizers should be applied at the proper time and with the proper method to maximize nutrient use by the crop while minimizing leaching loses and fertilizer salts injury to roots.
Nutrient Availability
Nitrogen: The rate is determined by the topsoil depth.
The total amount of nitrogen can be reduced by 10-15 pounds if the previous crop was a legume and by 10 to15 percent if the soil responds to subsoiling.
Phosphorus: A good tobacco crop removes about 15 pounds of phosphorus per season.
Low phosphorus soils never respond to more than 40 pounds of phosphorus added per acre.
Potassium: A tobacco crop removes about 90 pounds of potassium per year and no more than 120 pounds.
On medium to fine textured soils, with a K-I of 51 or greater, and less than 10 inches to clay, an average rate of 75 pounds of K20 can be broadcasted prior to bedding in order to meet the potash demands of the crop.
Sulfur: If the soil sample was taken in the spring and the S-I is greater than 25, a response to unlikely.
A tobacco field that is less than 12 inches to clay and is showing signs of sulfur deficiency, the deficiency is likely to be temporary.
There are many ways and times to make fertilizer applications to tobacco crop.
Applying 50 percent at transplanting plus 50 percent at layby often does not supply the nitrogen in a wet year, but often supplies too much nitrogen in a dry year.
Research shows you can apply 50 percent at transplanting plus 25 percent at layby and 25 percent two weeks after layby with liquid nitrogen if needed.
By doing this you can add more nitrogen if needed during wet year or not make the last application during a dry year.
Please contact me with any questions at 252-789-4370.