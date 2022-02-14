With growers preparing to seed greenhouses in the next month it is important to remember the basics.
We remind producers that it takes 50 to 60 days to produce a field ready transplant, with the lower range of the estimate becoming more realistic in later seeded houses.
Day length is a major driver behind how quickly plants will grow as longer exposure to sunlight provides more opportunity for photosynthesis to occur within the seedlings.
Greenhouse temperature should fluctuate between 68 (nighttime) and 86 (daytime) degrees Fahrenheit during germination.
Warmer temperatures (above 90 0F) or constant temperatures can reduce total stand and cooler temperatures only could delay germination.
A short time above 105 0F can kill newly germinate seed.
Once maximum germination occurs, typically 12 to 15 days after seeding, temperatures can be reduced to as low as 55 0F without any negative effects to seedlings.
The time required to reach maximum germination will vary based on daylight and temperature.
Also, different varieties respond in various ways to germination temperature.
The standard fertilizer practice is to wait seven to ten days after seeding before adding fertilizer to the flatbed to hedge against injury from soluble salts.
With germination perhaps being delayed, it might be in a producer’s best interest to add fertilizer a few days later than normal.
Waiting until 10 to 12 days where germination was delayed may not be a bad idea, but would not wait any longer than 14 days.
Flue cured tobacco seeding production requires a total of 250 ppm Nitrogen.
Research has shown that excellent transplants can be obtained from an initial application of fertilizer to supply 100 to 150 ppm nitrogen within seven days of seeding (when plants have emerged, roots are in water and foliage is size of a dime) plus a second application to supply 100 ppm nitrogen four weeks later.
Fertilizer salts injury is the most common nutritional problem in float systems.
Fertilizers supply nutrients in the form of salts.
When fertilizer is added to the waterbed, these salts dissolve in the water.
Then the nutrients move into the growing medium as water is absorbed from the waterbed.
High temperatures, low humidity and excessive air movement promote water evaporation from the surface of the growing medium. Which results in accumulation of fertilizer salts in the medium in the top of the cell.
Salts can reach levels high enough that small seedlings can die. Water overhead to lower salt level.
Water over the top when growing conditions become cloudy and humid. Usually, it takes one watering per week to reduce the risk of salts injury.
When the roots reach the waterbed, the effects of excessive salts to trays is reduced.
Use a 8004 nozzle to lightly mist plants over the top for the first time.
A good practice is to send off water samples out of the beds after adding fertilizer to make sure levels are where they should be to help produce a healthy plant. Samples can be sent to the NCDA lab and have results back in three to five days.
I would be glad to come out and pull water samples and arrange for them to get to lab for analysis.
Contact the Martin County Extension Center for more information.