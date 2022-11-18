Home is where you hang your hat, they say.
But there is really nothing like going back “home,” even if it’s not the home in which you were hatched.
My parents have moved several times since I flew the nest.
Their latest, and probably last, place to have lighted is a suburb outside Fort Worth.
Being home for Thanksgiving wasn’t on the table this year so I landed there last week.
There were all the smells, feels and tastes from home I remember.
And I noticed it doesn’t take a turkey to be Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving should be more a state of mind than an event.
My grandmother, who has been gone since 2008, began a tradition that has reappeared at our family Thanksgiving meals off and on through the years.
That first year, I was probably about 10. She set out five kernels of corn at each of our place settings – even the children’s table.
The five kernels were a nod to the short supply of food at the Pilgrim’s First Thanksgiving.
Before diving in, we each had to name five things we were most grateful for, assigning each tiny kernel our most thankful thoughts in order to move on with the meal.
The cousins - most years there were eight of us - may have moaned and groaned, and rolled our eyes a bit unthankfully, yet stealthily. No need to get in trouble and miss the meal altogether.
We were caught off guard that year and the stuffing possibly cooled as we slowly made our way around the adult table of 10, then onto the kid’s table.
Through the years, many of us had our five things thought out ahead of time, as to not delay the passing of the potatoes.
Those kernels became snippets of our lives - so blessed, it would take at least 10-bushel baskets of kernels to name all the things we should be thankful for.
The kernels sparked a lot of laughter and loud banter at our overfilled tables.
Sadly, yet amazingly, the proverbial family table of my childhood has only three faces missing from our circle. The circle has expanded more than it has shrunk as cousins married, had children and now their children are marrying.
Looking back, I see how those kernels forced us to slow down, take stock and consider our bounty, before over-stuffing ourselves with such an abundance, no one family ought to eat.
Although my Grandma is gone, her memory lingers. Especially at Thanksgiving. She was the rock on which each of our families built our faith in God.
She sowed in us kernels of love, cared for by her tenderness and unflinching faith. Those seeds have, and will hopefully continue to, reproduce a harvest of lives, full of faith in Christ.
Her prayer was, and is echoed through her offspring, “May the circle be unbroken.”
Give thanks in all things for this is the will of God, in Christ Jesus. 1 Thessalonians 5:18