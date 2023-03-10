The Williamston Police Department made an arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Gerald Lamont Harrison was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver, schedule III controlled substance and maintain dwelling controlled substance. The Williamston Police Department also made several other arrest in relation to different drug charges ranging from Feb. 28 to March 1.
Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Feb. 27
Dead on arrival was reported at 1222 NC 171 in Jamesville.
Feb. 28
Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported at 1334 Corinth Church Rd. in Jamesville.
March 01
Theft from building was reported at 103 West Main St. in Hamilton.
Assault on a female was reported at 1265 Sweet Home Rd. in Williamston.
Second degree trespassing, communicating threats and drunkenness was reported at 1293 CL Kell Rd. in Robersonville.
Found property was reported at 1497 Harrell Rd. in Oak City.
March 03
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage of property was reported at 303 East NC 11 in Oak City.
Breaking and entering, larceny, larceny of a firearm and damage to real property was reported at 9382 NC-903 in Oak City.
March 04
Domestic violence protection order violation was reported at Kader Lilley Rd. in Williamston.
March 05
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at NC 903 CL Keel Rd. Robersonville.
Dead on arrival was reported at 2135 Cannon Rd. in Hobgood.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Feb. 27
Alton Ray Pierce was charged with failure to appear shaw cause.
March 01
Steve Wilhelm was charged with assault on a female.
John Daniel Matthews was charged with second degree trespassing and communicating threats.
March 03
Amanda Lynn Langdale was charged with possession.
March 04
Phillip Cratt was charged with domestic violence protection order.
March 05
Jamar Rashon Savage was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Feb. 27
Felony flee to elude arrest, resist delay and obstruct, reckless driving, speeding, driving while license revoked and failure to stop at a duly erect stop sign was reported at West Blvd. near Park St.
Feb. 28
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at West Main St. near South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
March 01
Obtain property by false pretense, reconnect utility 2nd/sub off and larceny was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 117 Wilson St. Apt. B. in Williamston.
March 02
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Felony possession of marijuana, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at 220 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of up to half ounce marijuana was reported at Washington St. near Garrett Rd. in Williamston.
March 03
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 303 Roberson Dr. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 500 Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.
March 04
Assault on a female was reported at 201 Gatling St. Apt. 53 in Williamston.
Concealment of merchandise was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Rape – second degree was reported at 1131 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense 1105 Oakdale Dr. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at West Main St. near North Elm St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
March 05
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 300 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Carrying concealed weapon and possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 300 West Blvd. in Williamston.
March 06
Consume alcohol beverage on off premises establishment was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Feb. 27
David Earl Rogerson was charged with kidnapping, interfere 911 emergency communication and assault on a female.
David Earl Rogerson was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Feb. 28
Christopher James Staton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 01
Reginald Dewon Coburn was charged with obtain property by false pretense, reconnect utlilty 2nd/ sub off and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
March 02
Derick Lamar Shepard was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Shaquille Lacraig Holley was charged with felony possession of marijuana.
Rubin Fernando Bland was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
March 03
Chauncey D Bell was charged with failure to report new address sex offender.
Dedrick Lamonte Brown was charged with failure to report new address sex offender and interfere with electronic monitor device.
Dedrick Lamonte Brown was charged with carrying concealed weapon.
Jashira Sade Jackson was charged with consume alcohol beverage on off premises establishment.