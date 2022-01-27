Winter weather is the perfect setting to cozy up with a warm bowl of chili.
Chili can be a great way to get almost all of the food groups in one recipe.
Depending on the recipe, it can be spicy or mild. If you make your own spice blend, you can control the amount of sodium, as well as the spice level.
To make you own blend, try this: Combine one-third cup chili powder, three tablespoons of paprika, three tablespoons of ground cumin, one tablespoon of oregano and one tablespoon black pepper.
To spice it up a bit, you can add one teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
Mix all the ingredients and store in an air-tight container.
You can use this blend for tacos, too. Use two tablespoons of the blend for every one-half pound of ground beef or turkey.
To make the chili, brown one-half pound of ground beef or turkey and drain any fat.
Soften one medium chopped onion the pot you used to cook the meat. When the onions are translucent, add the meat back into the pot.
Add a 28 ounce can of diced tomatoes with their juice.
Next, rinse and drain a 14 ounce can of light red kidney beans, a 14 ounce can of dark red kidney beans and some chopped bell pepper (I like to use a mix of red, yellow and green).
Add them to the pot with the meat and tomatoes. Stir to combine.
Add two tablespoons of the spice blend.
At this point, you can add a little salt if it is necessary for your taste.
Bring the mixture to a boil, and simmer for ten to fifteen minutes, stirring occasionally.
For a thicker chili, I use a full pound of lean ground beef.
When I serve the chili, I add a dollop of plain Greek yogurt or light sour cream on top of each bowl.
I like to have a small salad with leafy greens and blueberries or chopped apples.
A piece of crusty, whole grain bread on the side is an excellent accompaniment.
Experiment by adding different vegetables.
For a chili that eats like a soup, double the tomatoes.
Try making a large batch in a slow cooker, just be sure to brown the ground meat before you add it.
I like to cook a large batch on the weekend, and freeze individual portions for a quick meal any day of the week. Coming home to a warm bowl of chili on a cold night is a welcomed comfort.
If you would like to be on the Family and Consumer Sciences mailing list to receive information about upcoming events, please contact Joy Pierce at 252-789-4370 or japierce@ncsu.edu.
For healthy recipes and nutrition information, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.