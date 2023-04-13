The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism identifies a subgroup of dependency known as a high functioning alcoholic or (HFA), which makes up about 32 percent of the alcoholic consumers. The hallmark of an HFA is they can function with apparent normalcy in society while intoxicated.
They are often skilled at maintaining a career, family and social life in the face of being under the influence, giving an exterior look of stability. This permits the issue to go overlooked by others and gives the alcoholic a reason to justify the seriousness of their problem.
The harsh reality is, even though the outward appearance looks stable, the person is failing in one or more of these areas and is forced to live in a constant battle against surrendering to the devastation drug and alcohol abuse inexorably brings.
Existing as an HFA can be an unquestionable nightmare. As alcohol consumption increases, so does the intensity and severity of dependency on the mental and physical of the Alcoholic. The alcoholic must then handle and hide the lumbering displays of dependency.
Indications of alcohol dependence and withdrawal include but not limited to:
• Shaking and tremors
• Sweating
• Rapid heartbeat
• Nausea and vomiting
• Fogginess and hallucinations
• Restlessness, anxiety and agitation
• Depression and hopelessness
• Insomnia
The physical Problems linked with alcohol abuse, has the added mental stress of suppression, rationalization and reduction of the scope of their alcohol intake. Organizing one’s life and schedule around the consumption, obtaining, concealment and negative effects of alcohol can become a full-time job and becomes harder with time.
A main motivator is the HFA believes they cannot function without alcohol and that it improves their ability to make it through daily life. Their entire focus of each day revolves around when, how much they can drink.
Below are some other indicative behaviors associated with high function alcoholism:
• Requiring alcohol to relax or get relief from stress
• Revolving planning and scheduling around alcohol
• Needing to drink before work or other obligatory events
• Periodic memory lapses or blackout events while drinking
• Drinking while alone or in secret
• Justifying drinking as a reward or rationalizing consumption
• Periods of sobriety characterized by irritability, restlessness, agitation, and mood swings