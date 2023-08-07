THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
607 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
DUPLIN GREENE LENOIR
MARTIN PITT
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, FAISON,
FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, HOOKERTON,
JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, LA GRANGE, OAK CITY, PINK HILL,
ROBERSONVILLE, SNOW HILL, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
AND WILLIAMSTON.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
With the start of the Fall Semester less than a month away, I wanted to share an update on the great things happening at Martin Community College.
On July 21, the State Board of Community Colleges released its annual Performance Measures Report. Martin Community College was the top-rated college in the System for College Transfer Performance with a student success rate of 95.7 percent. The average for all 58 community colleges was 87.4 percent.