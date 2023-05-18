It’s Memorial Day and here comes the big sales, the marching bands, the town parades, the cook- outs and a kick-off to the unofficial first day of summer fun.
But how many of us know why we really celebrate Memorial Day?
In remembrance of our fallen wartime heroes, we celebrate Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a national holiday observed in honor of those who lost their lives in battle for this country.
It was first observed as Decoration Day on May 5, 1868, after the Civil War. It was sponsored by General John A. Logan. However, in 1968, congress officially passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, this led to Memorial Day being observed on the last Monday in May.
This year we celebrate on Monday, May 29.
A famous poem, “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae, is often quoted at memorials. The poem was written by a man grieving for his friend who died in World War I. When he looked across the fields of battle, he realized there were poppies growing between the crosses of the soldier’s graves.
This is a very well-known poem that has true significance and led to the poppy being used as a symbol of remembrance. So, this holiday I encourage you to honor the lives that were lost for this country and reflect on the true cost of freedom.
“In Flanders field the poppies blow between the crosses, row on row, that mark our place; While in the sky, the larks, still bravely singing, fly amid the guns below. We are dead, short days ago we lived, felt dawns, saw sunset glow; Loved and were loved, and now we lie In Flanders field. Take up our quarrel with the foe; to you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die we shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields. “