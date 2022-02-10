To the Editor:
“Welcome back!”
I have lost track of how many times I have heard that salutation since last June.
The words have always been delivered with sincerity and a smile.
With apologies to Thomas Wolfe, you can go home again. came home to Williamston last year, and I could not be happier.
Like so many other baby boomers, I moved away from Williamston and its charms as a young adult.
I had thought I would be the exception to that trend. After graduating from college, I partnered with my father at the local radio station. I anticipated remaining in Williamston for my entire career. I enjoyed living and working in our community.
Then, Dad and I decided to sell the radio station.
My wife and I moved away from Williamston in 1987. Thirty-four years later Williaston’s tug on our heartstrings was impossible to resist.
Teresa and I retired and moved back “home.”
Is Williamston the town it used to be?
Yes and no.
Those of my generation remember a vibrant main street, thriving churches and lots of young people. We remember tobacco auctions, amazing Christmas parades and being able to watch a movie in our own town’s theater.
Our parents were World War II and Korean War veterans. They built upon Williamston’s already solid foundation and added the mortar that only the “Greatest Generation” could formulate.
Williamston is different from the town of my childhood. Much of the difference can be attributed to a decline in population and shifting age demographics.
But, Williamston is also the same town I remember in some charming ways. People wave at you whether they know you or not. Residents assume the best of you rather than the worst. Local business folks act as if they genuinely appreciate you.
There’s more trust and less cynicism than you will witness in cities such as Charlotte, where I lived for the last three decades.
There’s culture and entertainment, too. I recently saw the Martin Community Players production of The Sound of Music. The Senator Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center hosts a variety of events.
Then, there are the natural resources. Hey, we have a river! Beautiful woodlands and farms surround us. Traffic? Well, except for the intersection in front of Walmart, you’ll have to drive to Greenville to get even a taste of what I experienced in Charlotte.
I love this town. If you are raising a family here, please realize how special Williamston is. If you are of my generation and you never moved away, you were blessed. If you are of my generation and have thought about coming back home; come on!
Expect folks to wave at you with a smile, whether they know you or not.
Hank Farrior
Williamston