BEAR GRASS - Ryder Cratt accomplished a lot in his first year of BMX racing.
And he is only 5 years old.
Cratt, who lives in Bear Grass, started competing in the 5-year-old novice class in July 2020 at Capital City BMX in Raleigh.
He placed second in his first time on the track, then later placed third in his second race.
However, with the COVID-19 shutting down Cratt’s local track in Raleigh, he had to travel to BMX tracks outside of North Carolina to be able to race on the local level.
In this case, “local” meant Virginia Motorsports Park BMX in Petersburg, Va.
During his time in Virginia, Cratt earned two first-place trophies, one second-place trophy and a third-place trophy.
Not satisfied with only competing in the district series, Cratt wanted to enter the State Series, the Gold Cup Series and the National Series in BMX.
In the state series he attended the Pre-State NC Championship Race where he took second place, and then came back the next day and won the NC State Championship race in Charlotte.
He also placed second in the Virginia State Championship race.
In the Gold Cup Series, Cratt traveled as far as Alabama for the championship race, where he placed fourth on two occasions.
This past November, during the week of Thanksgiving, Cratt went to ROC 2020 - an invitation-only event - and the Grands 2020 in Tulsa, Okla., the biggest BMX race in the United States.
In the Pre-Grands race, Cratt took first place. In the Grands, he had some tough competition in a field of 72 and took fourth place by the time the weekend was over.
Cratt is currently ranked No. 25 out of 172 in the NC-02 District and is in the number one standing for the 5-and-younger novice group in the NC-02 District.
Cratt and his family wanted to thank all those who supported and encouraged him in his first season of BMX racing, including Arrants Logging, Biggs Funeral Homes, David’s Automotive, Deborah Dunning, Donald Beacham, Feyer Ford, Hunters Helping Kids, Johnny’s Automotive, Johnny Bryant, Keith Chesson, Lawrence Lilley, Manning Masonry Inc., Redmond Cratt, Ricky Roberson, Riverbank, Heber Coltrain, Riverside Insurance Agency, Roberson Brothers, Ryan Smith, Spencer Bullock Wrecker Service, Teels Used Cars, Williamston Auto and Muffler and Williamston Chiropractor.
Cratt was scheduled to begin the 2021 BMX season at the Gator Nationals in Cape Coral, Fla., Jan. 22-24. He is racing in the younger novice and 5-and-younger novice classes as well as the 6-and under open class.