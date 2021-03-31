WILLIAMSTON – An eight-run third inning – jump-started by a home run and a dropped third strike – helped the Riverside High School softball team pull away from South Creek, 12-2, in a Coastal 1A Conference game Tuesday evening.
The Knights (3-2 overall, 3-2 CPC) led 3-1 when they erupted for the big third inning against the Cougars (2-2, 1-2 CPC).
South Creek had cut into the deficit in the top of the third with three walks (Amber Cale, Sammy Sosa and Summerlyn Simpson) and a bloop single from Bailey Hughes. However, the Cougars could do no further damage after Riverside pitcher Perry Stohlman struck out the next batter to end the frame.
The Cougars left six runners on base in their first three at-bats.
Meanwhile, when the Knights were able to put the ball in play, good things usually happened.
“We were able to get production throughout the order and put some pressure on them on the basepaths,” RHS head coach Bob Lilley said. “And we knew going into the game that if we got the opportunity to bunt, we were going to, so that was nice to see.”
With one out in the bottom of the third, Kaitlyn Hayes singled to center and Lakelyn Cooke followed by launching a two-run homer over the left field fence to make it 5-1.
Peyton Lane struck out for what would have been the second out, but she reached safely on the dropped third strike.
Stohlman had an infield single, and Camryn Beach’s bunt allowed Jermaria Brown to score despite the throw beating Brown to the plate. Katie Beach’s sacrifice bunt brought in Stohlman, and a walk to Jailyn Rondeau put runners on second and third, and Abbie Cargile’s two-run single made it 9-1. Cargile, who advanced to second on the throw home, scored when Melaina Blount bunt was erred. Blount took second and then scored when Hayes smacked the first pitch into centerfield, giving the Knights an 11-1 lead.
“The biggest thing for me tonight was the ability to get bunts down,” Lilley said. “We struggled tremendously at Northside with that, and have made a commitment to that in practice.”
Riverside added a run in the bottom of the fourth when Lane reached on an error, took third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch with Beach at bat.
South Creek added its other run in the top of the fifth inning. Hughes led off with her third hit – a double to left centerfield. She moved to third on a groundout by Harmony Rodgers and crossed the plate when Sosa doubled to left. But RHS left fielder Rondeau fired to Cargile, who threw to Cooke to retire Sosa in a rundown for the second out. After pinch-hitter Jerri West walked and Golan reached on an error, Stohlman ended the game with her eighth strikeout.
Hughes had a two-out hit in the top of the first but a strikeout ended the frame.
Riverside then took a 1-0 lead when Cargile led off with a single, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Hayes.
Sosa and Golan singled in the top of the second, but Stohlman worked out of the jam with a strikeout and flyout to Katie Beach, who made a running, over-the-shoulder catch.
The Knights tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second. Lane walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Stohlman and went to third on a double-steal after Katie Beach’s infield single. Lane and Beach scored on a clutch, two-strike hit from Rondeau.
“Their pitcher (Hughes) did a good job of attacking our hitters early in the count and keeping them off balance at the plate,” Lilley said. “I was happy to see that we extended some at-bats when we had two strikes and found ways to put the ball in play.”
Stohlman picked up the win on the mound for Riverside. She went the distance and allowed six hits with five walks to go along with her eight strikeouts.
“I thought Perry did a good job in the circle,” Lilley said. “There were times where she struggled finding the strike zone, but she was able to settle down and get us out of some jams.”
Cargile and Hayes had two hits each for Riverside, while Cooke, Stohlman, Beach, Blount and Rondeau added a hit each.
In a special ceremony before the game, Riverside recognized last season’s seniors, JoGray Thomas and Marylou Daniels, whose final year was cut short due to the COVID pandemic. Thomas then threw out the first pitch to Daniels.