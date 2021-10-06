That Mack Brown fella knows a thing or two about football and I’m glad he returned to North Carolina.
Readers of my column know I hadn’t forgiven him for leaving UNC in the late 1900s to coach Texas. The Tar Heel football program was on the cusp of something special and I believe in Mack Brown so much, I truly think he would have won as many National Championships at North Carolina as the one he won at Texas.
This is admittedly debatable and we’ll never really know, but despite the recent return to reality by the expectations surrounding the program, I think the program and fanbase are fortunate to have him back.
Mack Brown’s first run in Chapel Hill was the catalyst for my Tar Heel football passion today. Those teams were a lot of fun to watch and root for.
The older fan in me though has come to appreciate the older Coach in him now.
I listen to his postgame and Monday press conferences and he’ll toss out little golden nuggets that quite literally give me cause for pause as I press the double vertical lines on my YouTube app and contemplate what I just heard. I find that these often have lessons beyond the football field. Let me give you a few recent examples from Monday’s presser.
“To be a good team, you have to win at home. To be a great team, you’ve got to win on the road.”
I don’t know if he is the first to say it, but this was the first time I had heard it and he isn’t wrong. Alabama and Chowan are examples of great football teams that should be favored regardless of where (and who) they play.
Greatness doesn’t come from doing what you are supposed to do. You are supposed to win at home. Greatness is most commonly the result of a failed attempt at perfection.
In reference to a fumble recovery and touchdown scored by the defense during Saturday’s win over Duke, Coach Brown said, “We actually teach that: if it’s called a city ball… if there are lots of people around you, fall on it if you see a fumble. If it’s a country ball and you’re out there by yourself, scoop it and score.”
From a football perspective it’s 100 percent the right thing to do. No need to risk failing to get or retain possession of a ball in an attempt to be greedy; however, it doesn’t make sense to jump on a ball if you could easily pick it up and run with it.
I was impressed with the verbiage in the lesson though.
City ball and country ball are similes that effectively convey the intended message to their desired audience. Something I’m not certain I did with the previous sentence.
My favorite quote from Monday was one I had heard him use before but still rings true.
“It’s easier to coach after a win than a loss.”
It has been my experience that this applies to sports, parenting and work.
Turns out Mack Brown was giving leadership lessons during his press conference. He may have done it last week too, but I missed it after the loss.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.