Jim Green
The Enterprise
WILLIAMSTON – After more than five years with the Riverside High School baseball “family,” Leonard Allen has decided to step down as the Knights’ baseball coach.
“It was my plan to step down as head coach at Riverside at the end of this season as it would mark my 25th year of coaching high school baseball,” Allen said. “But family matters come first, and I needed to get home sooner from work to attend to my own two boys.”
Allen, who still plans to teach, elaborated on his decision.
“Between my wife’s work schedule and mine here in the classroom, and my sons not going into a school building until much later than we did here in Martin County since the pandemic started, my sons (ages 15 and 13) were spending too much time home alone and the toll that was taking reached a point that, as a father, I could no longer watch or expect my boys to endure,” he said. “It was just time to take of my own family first and let baseball take the backseat.”
Allen was hired as the Riverside baseball coach in July of 2015. One of his goals was to create a “great” high school baseball program.
“My goals were not just to win our conference championship each year, but to get our players to understand the goal was to be a great baseball program, not just a good 1A Two Rivers/Coastal Plains conference team or just a good 1A team,” he said, “but to put ourselves in conversations with teams in the higher classifications.”
The Knights were a model of consistency during Allen’s tenure as head coach.
Riverside won TRC titles in 2016 and 2017 and Coastal Plains titles in 2018 and 2019. It had the conference player of the year three of those four seasons and the pitcher of the year in the CPC both years.
Allen was selected as conference coach of the year in each of those four years and was named the Region 1 (13-county region) in 2018. In addition, Barnes Field at Skewarkee Park – where RHS plays its home games – was also up for Field of the Year twice in those four seasons.
The Knights were also a perennial playoff team. Riverside made it to the second round in 2016, the third round in 2017, the Eastern 1A Finals in 2018 (losing two games to one against West Columbus) and the fourth round in 2019 (before losing to Martin County rival Bear Grass Charter).
Riverside also had a 22-game win streak in 2019, knocking off Class 3A Rocky Mount in 10 innings and defeating the No. 4 team in the state in Class 4A (New Bern) over spring break.
Allen has been pleased at how the program has evolved over the past five years.
“The most satisfying moments I’ve had are to see how the program evolved from the fall of 2015 through the spring of 2019,” he noted. “Having former players coming back to help out on the field with practice, etc. Any time former players come back and reach out to current players and the coaching staff, you know there was something special that was formed while the players were here.”
Speaking of the field, several upgrades have been made over the past five and a half years.
“We have a new fence around the perimeter of the field, a new scoreboard, the entire field has been laser-planed over the course of three years, irrigation completed in the outfield, concrete added to the bullpens and dugouts, a brand new windscreen for this season, and through cutting back on overseeding the past five years, we were able to get the bermudagrass to transition fully and faster at the start of summer the past two and a half years,” Allen said. “Most of this couldn’t have been possible without the help of the Barnes Family and Jenny and Joel Thigpen,” he added.
Allen also thanked Mark Raynor, Moosty Speller and Roy Taylor along with the RHS maintenance department for helping tremendously with field maintenance and repairs.
Allen also gave much credit to his assistant coach, Bobby Williams.
“You don’t find many assistant coaches that coach a winter sport (Williams is the Knights boys basketball coach) and jump right into a spring sport and during the season is willing to go and scout other teams, then show up for your own game on time during the playoffs,” he said. “Coach Williams is truly an impeccable coach and human being.”
Allen’s biggest regret has happened since the pandemic started.
“I hate our players missed the 2020 season due to COVID, and the season this year is shortened so much,” he said. “They miss out on the spring break tournament, the jamboree and that extra time building camaraderie amongst each other.
“In terms of personal disappointments or regrets, there are none because I know at the end of the day I’m doing what’s right for my two sons.”