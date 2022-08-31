As much as I would love to, I’m not going to write about UNC Football every week, but I am going to this week.

They were one of the few teams participating in last weekend’s “week zero” and I have some good news and bad news for my fellow Tar Heel faithful.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.