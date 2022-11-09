The college basketball season tipped off Monday and I got a glimpse at a few of the teams we care about. It’s a small sample size, but that doesn’t mean we can’t learn from it.

For example, I watched my beloved Tar Heels struggle offensively against a good UNCW team and still win by 13 points. I came away very optimistic.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com