I’m hoping everyone enjoyed their Fourth of July weekend and that my niece had an amazing birthday. I worked some, I played some, I rested some. It was a really nice weekend aside from one thing, no sports to watch.
I know what you are thinking… “but David, what about the hot dog eating contest.” I have an immense amount of respect for anyone that can do the things Joey Chestnut can do, but you only have to watch someone dunk a dozen or so hotdogs into a pitcher of water prior to cramming it down their gullet before it becomes gross.
That’s coming from a guy who has crammed plenty of food down his own gullet.
You might be someone who considers baseball to be a watchable sport and, while I enjoy highlights or it playing in the background, it’s not something I like to sit and watch unless I’m there live or it’s October.
The exception would be watching Shohei Ohtani pitch and bat. Primarily because none of us have ever seen anyone do what he can do, but he didn’t return to the mound again until Wednesday.
While there may not be a lot in the way of sports to watch, there is still plenty of sports to talk about. The news that Southern Cal and UCLA would be making their way to the Big Ten certainly caught my attention.
It is a move that should allow the Big Ten to renegotiate their television rights deal and has likely already set into motion future moves. I fear it may result in the end of the ACC.
I’m certainly hoping it does not, but the moves being made by the schools and conferences seem largely based on football and the massive amount of money surrounding it. Conferences whose athletic success comes primarily from football are set to succeed.
The Big Ten and SEC will continue to thrive.
Conferences that had little to no football success were raided and looted years ago. Look no further than the Big East for an example.
Conferences like the ACC would be left vulnerable in this situation. Either they need to expand in an effort to renegotiate their TV rights deal and financially compete against these other conferences, they get raided and schools like Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina are recruited to join the SEC or they do nothing at all and try to compete while in a financial deficit relative to other conferences.
Let’s switch from the SEC to the S.E.C., the Securities and Exchange Commission. They recently handed down a fine of 100 million dollars to a company called Ernst & Young.
That company name may not mean anything to you but they are an auditing firm whose job it is to make sure other organizations and individuals are abiding by the rules. I first heard of them while watching the NBA Draft.
They are the one charged with ensuring everything is “on the up and up” and nobody is cheating going all the way back to the first NBA Draft in 1985 when Patrick Ewing was the player every team wanted. There was a big controversy that year because New York ultimately won the first pick and it seemed to viewers like it was a setup.
There have been several conspiracy theories about that draft and others since then, but they have been predominantly dismissed, in large part because of the watchful eye of Ernst & Young. What were they fined 100 million dollars for by the S.E.C. recently you may be asking?
Hundreds of their auditors had been cheating on their ethics exams. Read that again and allow the irony of all to soak in.
Can you imagine how much a company would’ve had to profit, in part from cheating, to survive being fined a tenth of a billion dollars for it. I’m certain they would tell you they never ever cheated or allowed others to cheat when auditing the NBA Draft though. Of course not.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.