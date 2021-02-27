WILLIAMSTON — The final home game this season for the Riverside boys basketball team proved to be one to remember.
Shamir Basnight’s steal and basket with 4.8 seconds remaining helped the unbeaten Knights (14-0) edge No. 8 seed East Carteret (12-1) 63-61 in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs Saturday night.
Riverside, the No. 5 seed in the East, will travel to Wilson on Tuesday to face No. 3 seed Wilson Prep (6-2) in the East Regional championship game. The winner will advance to the state championship on Saturday (March 6).
Basnight had a rough night offensively, but he didn’t let that affect his defense when it mattered most.
“I don’t know man. I just wanted to get the ball back after messing up,” said Basnight, who stepped in front of a pass intended for Mariners’ guard Shamel Baker and took it to the rim for what proved to be the game-winning shot. “I knew they were going to go to him (Baker).”
Baker’s two free throws with 57.2 seconds left tied it at 61, and a turnover gave possession to East Carteret, which called timeout at 23.5.
The Knights got the ball back but then turned it over, and a jump ball was awarded to the Mariners with 10.5 seconds showing, at which time Riverside head coach Bobby Williams called timeout after seeing the Mariners’ offensive setup.
A couple of seconds later, Basnight made a nice anticipation of the pass to Baker on the sideline and sprinted the other way for a layup.
East Carteret had the final possession with 4.3 seconds left, but Charles Matheson hurried a three-point attempt and Riverside players and fans celebrated at midcourt.
This was the first time in a year that fans were allowed at interscholastic sports events. Riverside’s gym had 30 percent of capacity, or 250 fans according to athletic director Phil Woolard, inside for the thrilling matchup.
“I guess that was a good first game back for the fans after a year,” said a relieved Williams after the game. “I think the first half was the worst we’ve played all year, and I told the guys to be able to overcome that where we had more turnovers than we’ve had all year and to beat two great players in (East Carteret’s) 13 (Bennie Brooks) and 1 (Baker)…those two are two of the best we’ve played against all year…to still find a way, was just incredible.”
Williams praised Basnight for coming up huge at the end of the game.
“We’re so proud of him,” he said. “God knows he struggled and threw the ball away all night, but in the last 20 seconds when we needed a stop, he gets the steal and breakway. A year ago, he couldn’t do that, he wouldn’t have been able to mentally handle that (his mistakes). So that says a lot about his maturity and growing up.”
Riverside struggled with turnovers coming out of the gate and trailed for all but 17 seconds of the first quarter.
The Mariners established an eight-point lead (16-8) on a basket by Brooks two minutes into the second stanza, but Riverside fought back and tied it at 19-all on a three-pointer by Jadarius Bryant.
A pass from Basnight to Tremell Rhodes gave the Knights a 23-21 edge with 2:43 left in the half, and a slam dunk by Pinner made it 25-21 before Brooks swished a three-pointer to bring the Mariners within one (25-24). Baker and Brooks then scored in the final 74 seconds following a RHS turnover to take a 28-27 lead into the break.
An 8-0 run – highlighted by a slam dunk by Javion Griffin – gave the Knights a 35-28 lead just two minutes into the third stanza. The lead grew to nine (39-30) before an 8-0 flurry by East Carteret (Baker and Henry Tillett) pulled the Mariners within a point. The visitors then used a 12-9 edge over the final three minutes to take a 51-47 advantage into the fourth quarter.
A 6-0 run to start the final quarter (Griffin, Pinner and Nashaun White) gave Riverside a 53-52 lead it would not lose, and East Carteret got within one several times before Baker’s two foul shots tied it at 61.
White led Riverside with 23 points (13 in the third quarter) while Pinner added 18.
Baker led all scorers with 26 points for East Carteret, while Brooks finished with 19 points.
“To finally get a crowd, I am glad we gave them a great ball game,” Williams said. “We wanted to rotate to get the ball out of 13 and 1’s hands but we didn’t do a good of job of that. They set a few more screens than we anticipated.
“It was anybody’s ball game at the end, and I am wondering do I call a timeout or I do I trust the guys to continue to play,” he added. “I trusted the guys on the floor and everything worked out.”
FEB. 23 GAME
Riverside 86,
Holmes 69
EDENTON – Nashaun White and Avion Pinner scored 22 points each while Javion Griffin added 19 as Riverside defeated John A. Holmes on the road to earn its third-round matchup at home against East Carteret.
While White’s seven first-quarter points kept the Knights in it, Griffin and Pinner then came alive.
Pinner scored 20 of his total after the first stanza, while Griffin tallied all of his 19 point over the final 24 minutes.
Pinner and White each tallied eight points in the final quarter while Griffin added five for Riverside.
The Knights made all 10 of their free throws in the final quarter (Pinner and Griffin were 3-for-3, Tyler Whitehurst made two and Tyquan Bunch and Keiontae Saunders added one) to seal the win.
Jadarius Bryant chipped in eight points on a pair of three-pointers and two free throws.
Jewell Coston led Holmes with 23 points while Fred Drew added 12 and Teddy Wilson provided 10.