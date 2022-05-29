OXFORD — Junior pitcher Macy Bowen retired eight of the nine Vance Charter batters she faced Saturday in relief, leading the Bear Grass Charter softball team to a 5-4, series-clinching win in extra innings to secure the Lady Bears’ first-ever trip to a state championship.
Vance Charter senior Allie Bliss tied game two of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A East Region final Saturday at four with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning before Bowen came on for classmate Madi Hall to quiet the Knights’ bats.
Then Bear Grass Charter pinch runner Kylie Smith scored the go-ahead run from third base in the top of the eighth inning on a wild pitch, and Bowen sat down the top of Vance Charter’s order in the bottom half of the final frame, igniting a joyful celebration by the team in black and blue on the Knights’ home diamond.
“It means a lot because we’re a small community,” said Bears coach Danny Webb, “and it means the world to our community as you saw all the [fans] come out tonight that made a big trip to come up here and watch us. Looking for the same thing next weekend in the state championship.”
Top-seeded Bear Grass Charter (24-4) advanced to the state championship series, where the Bears will meet the No. 1 seed from the West bracket and last year’s 1A runner-up, South Stanly (28-3), in a best-of-three matchup beginning June 3 at a neutral site to be determined.
Last year, Bear Grass Charter’s season ended in the semifinal stage against eventual state champion Camden County.
“And we came back for revenge this year,” said Bowen. “We knew what we had to do and this was our ultimate goal.”
With Bowen tossing a complete game, Bear Grass Charter took the first contest of the semifinal series against No. 2 Vance Charter (17-6) on Wednesday at home, 3-1, despite being out-hit.
Weather forced the postponement of Game 2 to Saturday at Oxford Athletic Park in front of a vast sea of spectators.
Webb opted to start Hall on the mound and the junior pitched well for much of the outing with the visitors leading 4-1 after four innings and 4-2 entering the bottom of the sixth.
Hall led the Bears at the plate with a single and RBI double and Bear Grass Charter took advantage of some uncharacteristic defensive miscues early on by the Knights.
“If you go back and look at both games, Bear Grass played a cleaner game both games,” Vance Charter coach Brian Bunn said. “And they won. We left too many runners on base the first game and then early in this game, we made a couple of errors that ended up costing runs that ended up haunting us in the end. When you get to this round, you have to play almost flawless softball.”
After Bliss tied the score for Vance Charter with a rocket over the left-center field fence, Bowen struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Bowen, who tallied four strikeouts, allowed only one hit, in the seventh inning to senior pitcher Logan Privette on a dribbler down the third base line that stayed fair by a hair.
“They’re a good hitting team and I was just trying to trust my defense and trust my curveball,” Bowen said. “My curveball is my go-to pitch. I just know that if I trust my pitch, it’ll work every time. It’s always been my go-to.”
No matter what happens in the state final, Webb is thrilled to have his top-two pitchers returning for next year. Depth is not something he had the luxury of when the school opened last decade.
“Started off from scratch from the beginning, trying to get enough girls to play,” Webb said. “Now here we are playing for the state championship.”
1A East Region Final, Game 2
BEAR GRASS CHARTER 5, VANCE CHARTER 4 (8 innings)
Bear Grass leading hitters: Madi Hall (2-for-3, RBI), Shelby Craddock (1-for-3), Macy Bowen (1-for-5), Alana Scott (1-for-4), Kendal Furlough (1-for-2), Emily Perry (RBI)
Vance Charter leading hitters: Kyiah Simmons (1-for-4), Charly Cooper (2-for-3), Allie Bliss (1-for-4, 3 RBIs), Avery Puryear (1-for-3, RBI), Logan Privette (1-for-3)
Winning pitcher: Macy Bowen, Bear Grass Charter (2 2/3 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 4 Ks)