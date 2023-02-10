BUXTON - Bear Grass varsity Bears brought home the win against the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes on Friday, Feb. 3.
The Bears hustled past the Hurricanes on Friday with a final of 49-37.
BUXTON - Bear Grass varsity Bears brought home the win against the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes on Friday, Feb. 3.
The Bears hustled past the Hurricanes on Friday with a final of 49-37.
They started out the game strong in the first quarter with a 6-5, they continued that lead scoring 15 more points in the second quarter with the Hurricanes only scoring nine. The score at the half was 21-14.
Although they were out scored in the third quarter only scoring nine points to the 13 scored by the Hurricanes, the Bears still led at the ending of the third quarter, 30-27.
The Bears then extended that lead into the fourth quarter scoring 19 more points, ending the game with a final score of 49-37 against the Hurricanes.
This win brought their overall conference standing to 5-2. They then advanced to 6-2 after an automatic win against Columbia High School.
The Varsity Boys will be playing for the conference Championship on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Ocracoke at Bear Grass.
The Bear Grass Lady Bears fell short against the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes on Friday, Feb. 3.
The Lady Bears scored two in the first quarter with the Hurricanes scoring 11. They went on to the second quarter scoring two more points and the Hurricanes scoring nine, with a score of 20-4 at the half.
The Lady Bears came back after the half, scoring 13 points in the third quarter. Bear Grass Caroline Harrell led the Bears with seven points this game. Following her both with six points were Ann Marie Cooper and Aubrey Dotson.
The Bears scored 11 more points in the fourth quarter, with the Hurricanes scoring 12 to make the final score of the game 40-28. The loss against Cape Hatteras gave them a standing of 3-2 in the conference, advancing to 4-2 after the automatic win against Columbia High School.
The Lady Bears will take on Ocracoke on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Bear Grass.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.