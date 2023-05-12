Bear Grass Bears are headed to the playoffs Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer May 12, 2023 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBIA - The Bear Grass Bears baseball team traveled to Columbia to take on the Wildcats on Monday, May 1.The Bears were able to bring home another conference win. The final score of the game was 19-1.Later in the week on Wednesday, the Bears hosted Hobgood Charter Raiders at home for a non-conference game.The Bears brought in another win that week with a final score of 18-0 for that game.The Lady Bears softball team also brought in a win against Columbia due to Columbia forfeiting the game.Later that week the Lady Bears also hosted Eastern Christian Home School for a no-conference game on Wednesday.The Lady Bears won the game with a final score of 6-0.Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest eEditionThe Enterprise Get The App! Enterprise Special Editions Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County Crime BlotterNew festival headed to WindsorTwo crashes cause one death, havoc in Martin CountyManson earns new designation of CFSPMartin County Crime BlotterCooper named Chamber DirectorMartin County Crime BlotterWilliamston captures multiple safety awardsMartin County Crime BlotterCloudwyze closing in on Williamston connectivity Images