ROBERSONVILLE – Bear Grass Charter School shook off first night jitters following a scoreless first quarter and went on to post a 40-0 opening game shutout over South Creek here Friday night.

Capitalizing on miscues by the home team, the Bears scored three times in the second quarter for an 18-0 halftime lead, then added 22 more as their defense held the Cougars to 172 total yards on the night and zero scores.

