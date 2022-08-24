ROBERSONVILLE – Bear Grass Charter School shook off first night jitters following a scoreless first quarter and went on to post a 40-0 opening game shutout over South Creek here Friday night.
Capitalizing on miscues by the home team, the Bears scored three times in the second quarter for an 18-0 halftime lead, then added 22 more as their defense held the Cougars to 172 total yards on the night and zero scores.
Tayvon Lee led the home-team Cougars with 78 rushing yards while teammate Angel Sosa had a hard-fought 35 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, Bear Grass racked up 296 yards of total offense, all but 52 of it on the ground.
Quarterback Brayden Taylor threw for 52 yards and one touchdown. Branson Ross collected 82 yards rushing on five carries with a pair of touchdowns. Drew Hayes added 57 yards on 11 carries with a score. Cayden Council had 52 yards receiving on three grabs, plus one score, and Ethan Cooper had 35 rushing yards and a pick-six interception for a score.
The home team Cougars were making their debut under new coach Greg Watford, who “un-retired” following a stellar career prowling the sidelines at seven different schools before taking over the SCHS program.
The Bears took the opening kickoff and drove to the South Creek 20 yard line, but were stopped on a fourth-down incompletion. The Cougs took over and marched to the Bears’ 39 yard line before a fumbled snap led to a BGCS’ Hayes recovery.
The Bears then went on a clock-consuming 13-play, 60-yard drive that extended into the second quarter before Taylor hit Council in the end zone for a 6-0 score at the 10:02 mark of the quarter, but the point-after failed.
Bear Grass then tried an onside kick recovered by Council at the South Creek 40. This time they only needed five plays, highlighted by another Taylor-to-Council connection, before Hayes plunged over from the three yard line and BGCS had their second score of the night, 12-0, despite another foiled point-after-touchdown.
The Bears attempted another onside kick, but this time South Creek held on and started their drive near midfield at their own 48. Despite a penalty, Lee then executed one of the best Cougars runs of the night, scampering 17 yards into Bear Grass territory. But the drive stalled thanks to the Bears’ defense, turning the ball over on downs at the Bears’ 44.
South Creek’s sixth penalty of the half put the Bears near midfield to start the drive and receiver Ross delivered an end-around and ran 35 yards to the Cougar 13. Two plays later Noah Pritchett went in from nine yards out for an 18-0 bulge for the Bears in blue with under two and a half minutes until the break.
On the kickoff, South Creek was set up nicely thanks to a return to their 36 yard line and a pair of quick runs put them at midfield. The Cougars would get to the Bears’ 25 yard line, but turn the ball over with less than 35 seconds left in the half. Bear Grass just ran out the clock and ran off the field with the 18-0 lead.
After receiving the second half kickoff, South Creek was stopped for the third time in the game at their 46-yard line forcing a punt. But the kick was blocked and picked up by Cooper, who dashed 35 yards to the end zone. This time Council made the PAT for a 25-0 lead.
South Creek’s next drive ended with an interception, and it took the Bears six plays to go 32 yards for Ross’ second rumble to pay-dirt and a 32-0 lead.
South Creek’s miscues continued as they fumbled on the first play near midfield. But the Bears gave it right back with a fumble of their own. Extending into the fourth quarter, South Creek drove to the Bear 25, but were stopped on downs after an incomplete pass.
Bear Grass put up one final score with less than five minutes left before turning it over to their defense to preserve the shutout and collect their first win of the season as South Creek fell to 0-1.
Next up, the Bears travel to Kinston to battle Arendell Parrott Academy this Friday, Aug. 26. The Patriots come into the game off a 55-38 loss last week to Harrells Christian Academy.
The Cougars will have another in-county match-up when they travel to Williamston for their non-conference game against Riverside on Friday; a Knights team coming off a 14-8 win over Coach Watford’s former team, the North Pitt Panthers.