...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Bears’ Brayden Taylor goes to the basket in a recent game for the Bears.
BEAR GRASS - The Bear Grass Varsity boys fell once, but came back with a win to advance to the final game in the conference tournament.
The Bears fell to the Ocracoke Dolphins at their home game on Thursday, Feb. 9. But pulled off the win against Columbia on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The final score for the game was 44-33. This loss put the Bears 5-3 in the conference.
Bear Grass played in the Atlantic five semi-final game against Columbia on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The varsity boys brought home the win in the semifinal game with a final score of 66-45.
The Bears did not have a strong start, scoring six points in the first quarter and Columbia scoring 11.
However, they came back strong in the second quarter, scoring 22 points to the Wildcats’ 10 points. At the half, the score was 28-21, Bear Grass.
The Bears proceeded to score 13 points in the third quarter with the Wildcats scoring 15.
In the fourth quarter, Bear Grass finished strong scoring 25 points and Columbia scoring nine.
This win against Columbia advanced the Bears to the Atlantic Five Conference final game.
The Bear Grass Lady Bears with a two-game winning streak in the conference tournament.
The Lady Bears took on the Lady Dolphins on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The Bears started out the first quarter strong scoring eight points with the Dolphins scoring six points. They came out in the second half keeping the strong lead and scored 10 more points while only allowing the Dolphins to score two points.
At the half the score was 18-8, in the third quarter, the Bears came in scoring 22 points and the Dolphins not scoring any points.
In the fourth quarter they continued to carry their strong lead and scored 13 more points and even though the Dolphins got stronger in the fourth quarter scoring 11 points, the Bears still pulled the win.
The final score of the game was 53-19.
Aubrey Dotson led the Lady Bears with 12 points in the game, following her was Lane Gregory and Caroline Harrell each with 10 points.
The win against Ocracoke advanced Bear Grass to 6-2 in the conference and a trip to the semi-final game.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14 the Bear Grass Lady Bears pulled the win over Columbia to advance to the final game in the conference tournament.
Both teams scored 10 points in the first half. In the second half Bear Grass scored 20 more points while Columbia scored three points.
At the half, the score of the game was 30-13.
In the third quarter the Wildcats scored 14 points to the Bears 12 points.
Bear Grass didn’t finish the game strong but the strong start, but with the strong start they were still able to bring home the win despite the Wildcats strong end to the game. In the fourth quarter Columbia scored 14 points and the Bears scored eight points. The final score of the game was 50-41.
This win advanced the Bears to the final game in the conference tournament giving them a standing of 6-2 overall.