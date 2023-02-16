Bear Grass File

Bears’ Brayden Taylor goes to the basket in a recent game for the Bears.

 File Photo

BEAR GRASS - The Bear Grass Varsity boys fell once, but came back with a win to advance to the final game in the conference tournament.

The Bears fell to the Ocracoke Dolphins at their home game on Thursday, Feb. 9. But pulled off the win against Columbia on Tuesday, Feb. 14.