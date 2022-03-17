BEAR GRASS - The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (NEAAAT) Gryphons from Elizabeth City paid a visit to the Bear Grass Bears to compete in a non-conference soccer match earlier this week.
The match was a tug of war and a game of cat and mouse, but the Griffins were able to win the match by one goal, which was scored in the first half.
At the beginning of the match, the Lady Bears seemed a little tentative, but as the game progressed the Bears fell in the groove of the game and played more aggressively.
By the time the Bears warmed up the Griffins were already in sync and scored the one only goal about midway in the first half.
The Bears struggled with passing the ball effectively which equated to them not getting the ball across midfield. On the rare occasions that the Bears did challenge the goal they were unsuccessful.
What the Bears lacked on the offensive side they made up for in defense. The one goal that did get past them was during the time they struggled to get themselves into a rhythm.
The Griffins pounded the goal, but the Bears defense held strong and true, denying the Griffins from scoring for the remainder of the match.
Bear Grass will travel to Camden County to play a non-conference match at 5p.m. today (Thursday).