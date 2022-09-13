BEAR GRASS - The Bears hosted Northside in a non-conference volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Northside dominated the court and beat Bear Grass in three straight sets.
“Northside has always been a tough team to play,” BGCS Head Coach Tammy Hall honestly admitted.
“We started the first set strong, but then one or two errors began our downfall. The girls tend to get down on themselves and don’t shake it off,” shared Coach Hall.
In the next set, Bear Grass mustered the energy for which they are known.
“The second they came out strong and battled back and forth,” stated Coach Hall.
The Bears did just that, going blow for blow with Northside.
Bear Grass went up 5-1 in the beginning of the set. But Northside’s accurate kill shots found their mark in the holes of the Bear’s defense.
The Bears continued to give Northside trouble offensively and defensively, but Northside remained calm and stuck to it’s game plan.
After an 18-18 tie, Northside’s patience was rewarded as they began to pull away. The Bears continued to fight, but fell short, 25-23.
In the third set Northside seemed determined to seal the match. They went up as much as 12 points (20-8). Bear Grass would respond but Northside would extend the lead again.
“The third set was kinda like a roller coaster,” described Coach Hall. "We would go up on a streak and fall back. We, at times, sat back and watched the ball and did not read it to decide whether to hit, push or tip.”
Leading scorers for Bear Grass were Madi Hall with nine points, AnnMarie Cooper with eight and Leah Sanders with four.
Leah Sanders led the Bears in blocking.
Digs were led by Aubrey Dotson with eleven, Macy Bowen with eight and Madi Hall with six.
Kills were distributed evenly across the board for the Bears.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.
