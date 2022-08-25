Bear Grass netters fall to Pam-Pack Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Bear Grass Junior Anne Marie Cooper gets low to return a hard shot. Andre Alfred Bears’ Madi Hall (left) and teammate Leah Sanders deflect a kill shot administered by Pam Pack Senior Sara Hedrick. Hedrick had 13 kills against the Bears defense. Andre Alfred Bear Grass Senior Madi Hall slams the ball across the net. Hall led the Bears with four kills. Andre Alfred The Enterprise Bear Grass Head Coach Tammy Halls imparts strategic adjustment for match during a time-out. Andre Alfred Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEAR GRASS - Bear Grass Charter School hosted Washington High School in a non-conference varsity volleyball game Monday.The Bears fell short to Pam-Pack three sets to one, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-21.Though the Bears kept the match scores close, they weren’t able to defend well against the bombardment of kills shots launched by Washington.Bear Grass Head Coach Tammy Hall shared her thoughts concerning her team.“We won our first match last Thursday against Gates County, going all five sets, but we did not play well. We were just all over the place, not really playing together” shared Coach Hall.“Even though we lost to Washington three sets to one, we played much better as a team. Communication is the key and making smart decisions is going to make the difference,” Coach Hall concluded.Ann Marie Manning led the Bears with 11 points followed by teammate Erin Lee with seven.Madi Hall led with four kill shots while Hannah Holiday totaled three.Leah Sanders held down the net with five blocks.Bear Grass will meet Pam Pack again at Washington High School, next Tuesday, August 30. Start time will be 6 p.m. for the varsity match. Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMilford Randolph RodgersRobinson to be honoredBertie teen arrested in Greenville killing of Williamston manArrest and Incidents in Martin CountyCrime roundupSeason of Celebration: Lanier to be honoredFiling leaves 10 candidates for four seatsMatthewson retires after 44 yearsLady Cougars hush Hobgood in 4Egg Safety: To refrigerate or not... ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.