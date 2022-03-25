Shane Lanier prepares to make his commitment to Cleveland Community College offical. He is joined by (front row, from left) Donald Lanier, Gunner Lanier, Lanier, Julia Lanier. In the back are Coach Terry Perry, Coach Matt Watson, Trey Lanier, AD/Coach David Bland.
Andre Alfred/The Enterprise
Shane Lanier puts pen to paper as he commits to CCC.
BEAR GRASS - It’s a wonderful feeling to have the ability to excel in the sport you love. It’s also thrilling when a college see’s that potential as well.
Bear Grass Bear Shane Lanier signed a Letter of Intent to play baseball at Cleveland Community College in Shelby as a two year transfer student/athlete.
Lanier played four years of baseball at Bear Grass and has thoroughly enjoyed his time playing.
Lanier shared one of the major highlights of his career as a Bear.
“One memory that sticks out to me is when I started in the game against Washington. They were a 2A school. I threw a no-hitter in that game and we mercy ruled them, 11-1, I believe” said Lanier.
In contrast to his highlighted game, Lanier shared his game of disappointment.
“It was last year, which was my junior year, we went to the playoffs. We were in the third round against Perquimans and I started that game. I had pitched the two previous playoff games. My arm just gave out and ended up giving up a home run and taken out in the first inning,” shared Lanier.
Lanier is thankful for his coaches, but one stood out to him.
He said, “Coach Terry Perry, I looked up to him a lot. He coached my dad. Coach Perry, that was my guy.
“My travel ball coach, Corin Wayt, he’s been there for me. He still helps me and texts me. He sends me a lot of stuff to help me,” saids Lanier with praise.
When Shane Lanier is not on the mound he occupies a spot in the infield, preferably third base.
“I played everywhere, but I mainly played third base. I was playing travel ball and they just threw me in there to pitch. That’s when I found out I was good at it,” Lanier recalls.
The Bear Grass slugger made the choice to head to Shelby from a list of schools.
He said, “I had a choice between three or four different schools, but I really liked Cleveland. The field was really nice, the coach was really nice. It’s a newer program with reasonable tuition
“They just started two years ago and have a lot of progress,” he continued. “They have a lot of good guys that went through there. I’ll go there for two years and work on my game. Hopefully, I will have a better offer from another college. I hope to play for a D-1 college my last two years and possibly get drafted. That would be great!”
Lanier will be studying for an electrical degree At Cleveland College. He plans on working for Lee’s Electrical as a lineman if he isn’t drafted into the Major League.