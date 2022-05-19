BEAR GRASS - The Bear Grass Charter School continues on its championship journey as they advanced three teams further into the playoff race.
Each team has been seeded number one and continues to maintain home field advantage.
BEAR GRASS SOCCER
The Bears soccer team played their first round playoff match against the West Columbus Vikings from Cerro Gordo on Monday, May 16.
The Vikings would have a long three-hour drive home as the Bears’ shut down the Vikings, 3-0.
Once the whistle sounded to begin play, the Bears didn’t waste any time bombarding the Viking keeper with an offensive onslaught of attempts at the goal.
The Viking keeper showed tremendous athleticism, blocking and jumping ability, but the barrage of goal attempts by the Bears was too much, as junior Kiara Smith scored the first goal of the match.
Bear Grass’s defensive side was on point as well, only allowing the Vikings minimal attempts at the goal.
The Bears continued to harass the Vikings’ keeper in the second half.
Two more goals were netted by sophomore Caroline Harrell and freshman Carly Bembridge which sealed the Vikings’ doom and propelled the Bears to the next level.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls,” stated Head Coach Ed Hollliday. “From day one we talked about being successful. Being successful in practice will make us successful on the field.
“It’s not about winning, but about growing and continuing to be successful,” concluded Coach Holliday.
That success has rewarded Bear Grass to host the second round playoff’s against East Columbus from Lake Waccamaw at 6 p.m. on Thursday (today), May 19.
BEAR GRASS BASEBALL
The Bear Grass baseball team handled it’s business against the North Duplin Rebels on Tuesday evening, May 17.
The Rebels arrived at Bear Grass sporting an overall record of 18-4 and conference record of 9-1. Unfortunately for the Rebels their credentials were immaterial as the Bear Grass easily handed North Duplin, 4-1.
The Rebels were held at bay and scoreless by the Bears’ defense and starting pitcher Micael Gurganus.
Bears’ relief pitcher, Shane Lanier took control of the hill at the top of the sixth inning. Lanier struggled around to find the disc and offered a few hits in addition to a passed ball by the defense that allowed the Rebels to score a run.
Lanier found his pace and retired the side. He came out at the bottom of the seventh unaffected by the prior inning. Lanier grounded his foot to the chalk and hurled a pitched for ground ball to the shortstop and throughout at first base. Lanier’s concoction of pitches resulted in s stupendous finish, striking out the last two batter’s in style.
“Our guys battled all seven innings on offense and defense. Our offense was able to put pressure on North Duplin and scratch a few runs and our defense held off a couple of opportunities for North Duplin,” shared Head Coach Matthew Watson.
Coach Watson continued,“Our pitchers came up with some big time pitches in tough scenarios and our defense was there to back them up. The team is having fun together and we’re enjoying continue to play.”
The Bears will host East Columbus for the fourth round of the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20.
BEAR GRASS SOFTBALL
The Bear Grass Lady Bears hosted the Lady Bears from Chatham Central in the third round of the playoffs.
The game was full of twists, turns and multiple lead changes. But at the bottom of the seventh, with the winning run on third, two outs and the score tied at four, the unthinkable would happen.
Chatham’s pitcher hurled a high pitch that was unmanageable by the catcher and subsequently scored the winning run at third on a passed ball. Chatham Central would lose a heartbreaker, 5-4.
“It was a total team effort getting the win,” expressed assistant coach Lauren Foell.
“There was no quit in our Lady Bears tonight. Being able to put the put the ball in play consistently was a huge part of our success against a very good Chatham Central team,” Coach Foell continued.
“We had 12 hits in the contest and our pitching limited Chatham to six hits. Our defense came up with some outstanding plays and I am so proud of our girls for the way they played,” concluded Foell.
The Lady Bears will host Northside from Pinetown for the fourth round of the playoffs, at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20.