BEAR GRASS - Bear Grass Charter hosted the Pungo Christian Academy on Monday, August 21, for a non-conference varsity tennis match.The Bears' rackets were too much to bear as the Raiders fell 9-0. Bear Grass has now won two matches in a row since the start of the season.The singles matches are as follows:No. 1 singles - Kristen Ingalls (Bear Grass) defeated Melanie Rutledge, 8-1.No. 2 singles - Jordan Midyette (Bear Grass) defeated Lily Keech, 8-2.No. 3 singles - Cris Walter (Bear Grass) defeated Reagan Spruill, 8-1.No. 4 singles - Lesly Brook (Bear Grass) beat Reece Blackman, 8-3.No. 5 singles - Gracelynn Beacham (Bear Grass) beat Kaitlyn Williamson, 8-1.No.6- singles - Kara Price (Bear Grass) beat Lilly Price, 9-7.The doubles matches are as follows:No.1 doubles - Walter/Brock (Bear Grass) beat Rutledge/Keech, 8-1.No. 2 doubles - K. Ingalls/Ensley Ingalls (Bear Grass) defeated Blackman/Spruill, 8-6.No. 3 doubles- Emily Huang/Elizabeth Smith (Bear Grass) beat Williamson/Juliette Pence, 6-4.Bear Grass' next match will be against county rival Riverside School slated for Tuesday, Aug 30, at 4:00 p.m. Andre' Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.