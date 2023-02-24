Bear Grass varsity teams bring home the Atlantic Five Conference champions for the second straight year and move to the first round of the State playoffs.
The Varsity boys took on Ocarcoke in the championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16.
It was a close game for the entire game. Bear Grass scored 4 points in the first quarter with Ocracoke scoring no points.
In the second quarter the Dolphins made up for the slow start scoring nine points but the Bears did not let that stop them from scoring eight points. The score at the half was 12-9 with the Bears in the lead.
Both teams came out after the half strong scoring 14 points each in the third quarter.
The Bears may not have out scored the Dolphins in the fourth quarter but they did out score them throughout the entire game. Bear Grass scored 11 points in the fourth quarter with Ocracoke scoring 13. This brought the final score to 37-36 with Bear Grass winning the Conference Championship game.
The Bears took on Northampton County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for the first round of the State playoffs.
Northampton County came out strong in the first quarter scoring 31 points. Bear Grass had a slow start with only scoring six points in the first quarter.
The Jaguars continued with their strong lead in the second quarter, scoring 23 points with the Bears scoring six. The score at the half was 54-12 with Northampton County in the lead.
Northampton did not come out as strong after the half with scoring nine points and Bear Grass scoring four in the third quarter.
Both teams finished the game strong with Bear Grass scoring 11 points and the Jaguars scoring 12. The final score of the game was 75-27 with a Jaguars victory.
The Varsity girls team also brought home the big win against Cape Hatteras on Thursday, Feb. 16 with overtime played.
The Lady Bears started the game out strong scoring 14 points in the first quarter and the Hurricanes scored eight.
Cape Hatteras may have out scored them in the second quarter but Bear Grass still had the lead. Cape Hatteras scored 14 points in the second quarter and Bear Grass scored 12. The score at the half was 26-22, the Bears in the lead.
The Hurricanes scored 11 points in the third quarter with the Bears scoring four.
Bear Grass came back in the fourth quarter scoring 15 points and Cape Hatteras Scoring 12 to tie the game and have to play overtime.
The Bears finished overtime scoring seven points and the Hurricanes scoring four. After the overtime was played this brought the final score to 52-49 with a Bears victory.
The lead scorer in the game against Cape Hatteras for the Lady Bears was Aubrey Dotson with 11 points in the game. Caroline Harrell with nine points and Lane Gregory with eight.
The Lady Bears took on Roxoboro Community at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for the first round of States.
The Lady Bears fell short to the Bulldogs in the first round with a final score from Tuesday nights game of 54-31 ending their season for the year.
