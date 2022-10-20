SWAN QUARTER - Bear Grass Charter School continued it’s winning ways as they played and defeated Mattamuskeet both at home (Bear Grass) and away.

Winning both matches still entitles the Bears to be tied for first place with Cape Hatteras.

Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.