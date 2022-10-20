SWAN QUARTER - Bear Grass Charter School continued it’s winning ways as they played and defeated Mattamuskeet both at home (Bear Grass) and away.
Winning both matches still entitles the Bears to be tied for first place with Cape Hatteras.
The back-to-back matches started on Monday, Oct. 17 at Bear Grass’s gymnasium. The Bears beat the Lakers 3-1.
Bear Grass suffered a hiccup in the third set, allowing the Lakers to build confidence that resulted in them winning the set. The Lady Bears seemed to have become a bit over confident and fell behind which aided in the loss.
But the Bears recovered their bearings and ended the match in the fourth set.
“I think my girls got a little over confident in the third set and fell behind,” Coach Tammy Hall stated transparently.
Coach Hall continued, “Mattamuskeet took advantage of that and won the third set. The girls settled back down the fourth set winning (25-5).
“Communication was a big factor in all the sets overall on Monday. We were stiff and not moving,” concluded Hall.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Bears traveled to Swan Quarters with one intent in mind: “Win.”
That is exactly what they did, and did it in three straight sets. The Bears operated like a well-oiled machine, took care of business and went home, still sporting the title as co-Conference Champions.
“It was a different story when we went there Tuesday. The girls communicated and were covering the court as they know to do. They were determined after Monday,” stated Coach Hall.
Though the Bears’ won as a whole they were a few standout players.
Mackenzie Long had 27 assists. Madi Hall added 22 receptions and Hannah Holiday contributed 19. Hall had 21 kills.
Macy Bowen had 30 points, Mackenzie Long had 24 points and Hannah Holiday had 20 points.
The stats are a collaboration of both matches.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.
