Bears baseball and soccer brings in win, softball falls short Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer Apr 29, 2023 KINSTON - The Bear Grass Bears baseball team traveled to Kinston to take on Bethel Christian Academy on Monday, April 24.The Bears started out the first inning scoring one run while the Trojans did not score any. Bear Grass nor Bethel scored a run in the second inning.Bear Grass scored one run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning, to take a 4-0 lead. Bethel went with no runs scored in the third and fourth innings.While neither team scored any runs in the fifth, sixth or seventh innings the final score of the game was 4-0, Bears victory.This win left the Bears baseball team 15-2 overall and 6-0 in the Atlantic Five Conference.Lady Bears softball fall shortHERTFORD - The Bear Grass Lady Bears softball team traveled to Hertford to face the Perquimans Pirates on Tuesday, April 25.The Lady Bears fell a little short in the game against Perquimans. The final score of the game was 6-4 with a Pirates win.This leaves the Bears 14-2 overall and 5-0 in the Atlantic Five Conference.Lady Bears soccer brings in winWILLIAMSTON - The Lady Bears soccer team hosted the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes on Monday, April 24 for a conference game.The Hurricanes scored no goals in the first half, while the Bears scored one goal.The Bears went on to score four more goals in the second half, with the Hurricanes not scoring any, for a 5-0 final.Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.