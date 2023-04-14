BUXTON - The Bear Grass baseball team traveled to Buxton to face the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes on Wednesday, April 5.
The Bears brought home the win with a final score of 19-1.
Bear Grass pitcher Ty Scott threw 61 pitches during the game and Matthew Gurganus threw 23 pitches for the Bears.
Later that week, the Bears started play in their Easter tournament they hosted.
The Bear Grass Bears took on the Lawrence Academy Warriors at Bear Grass.
Both teams went through the first inning without scoring any runs.
Lawrence was able to put a run on the board in the second inning.
The Bears were not able to get a run on the board until the fourth inning, when they scored two runs. The Warriors were also unable to score any runs in the third and fourth innings of play.
While neither team scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings, the Bears were able to hold the Warriors to only one run.
The final score of the game was 2-1, Bear Grass.
These two wins and an eight-game winning streak left the Bears 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the Atlantic Five Conference.
The Bears will travel to Bethel to face North Pitt at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17
Bears’ softball wins big
The Bear Grass Lady Bears also traveled to Buxton on Wednesday, April 5 to play the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes.
Bear Grass started out the first inning putting three runs on the board, following with four in the second inning and two more in the third inning.
The Hurricanes did not score any runs in the first three innings of play.
While the Bears did not score a run in the fourth inning, Cape Hatteras was able to put a run on the board.
Bear Grass scored two more runs in the fifth inning, while the Hurricanes did not score any.
The final score of the game was 11-1, Bear Grass.
Later in the week, the Lady Bears faced the Havelock Rams in Easter tournament play.
Neither team put a run on the board in the first inning.
Bear grass brought in two runs in the second inning, while Havelock did not score any.
It was not until the third inning that the Rams was able to put a run on the board and they did so with putting two runs on the board in that inning.
Bear Grass went the third and fourth inning not scoring any runs, along with Havelock.
The Lady Bears put one run on the board in the fifth inning and two runs on the board in the sixth inning. While the Rams went with no runs scored in the fifth inning they were able to bring in one run in the sixth inning.
Neither team scored any runs in the seventh inning. After seven innings of play the final score was 5-3, with a Bears win.
These two wins and a seven game winning streak left the Lady Bears 12-1 in overall play and 4-0 in the Atlantic Five Conference.
They will travel to Goldsboro to face Wayne Christian in a non-conference game at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17.
Bear Grass soccer claims win
ELIZABETH CITY - The Bear Grass Lady Bears soccer team traveled to Elizabeth City to take on the Northeastern Eagles on Thursday, April 6.
The Lady Bears scored three goals in the first half of the game, while the Eagles were unable to score any goals.
The Bears went on to score another goal in the second half of the match with the Eagles also scoring a goal.
The final score of the game was 4-1, Bear Grass.
This win and a five game winning streak left the Lady Bears 6-6-1 overall and 1-0 in the Atlantic Five Conference.
The Lady Bears soccer team will host the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17.
