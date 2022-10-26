Bears dismiss Eno River in second round Andre' Alfred Sports Writer Oct 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bears junior Jordan Midyette lines up the ball for a wicked back-handed return to her opponent. Midyette was successful in her match against Eno River. ANDRE ALFRED Bears junior Jordan Midyette slices the ball across the net. Midyette was success in her match against Eno River. ANDRE ALFRED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSTON - It’s one thing to advance to the next level of competition. It’s another to do so and make history while doing so.This is the first time in Bear Grass Charter School history that the tennis team has been rated in the top ten (actually ranked seventh) during state playoffs.The Bear Grass Charter Bears will move on to round three after beating Eno River Bobcats 5-4. It was a close match, but the Bear persevered and came up with the win.Gracelynn Beacham was awarded MaxPreps “Player of The Match” for her contributions against Eno River.The singles scores are as follows:No. 1 singles: Rebecca Kirby (Eno River) defeated Kristin Ingalls, 7-5, 7-8 (4-7), 0-0 (11-9).No. 2 singles: Jordan Midyette (Bear Grass) defeated Lydia Procopio, 6-3, 6-3.No. 3 singles: Abby Winslow (Eno River) defeated Cris Walters, 6-3, 6-0.No. 4 singles: Lesly Brock (Bear Grass) beat Betts Roney, 7-5, 3-6, 0-0 (12-10).No. 5 singles: Gracelynn Beacham (Bear Grass) beat Lily Kate Phillips, 6-3, 6-2.No. 6 singles: Kara Price (Bear Grass) beat Quinn Parker, 7-5, 6-1.The double scores are as follows:No. 1 doubles: Bobcats (Eno River) beat Ingall/Brock, 8-5.No. 2 doubles: Midyette/Beacham defeated Ximena Ceja-Reyes/Kirby, 8-5.No. 3 doubles- Procopio/Parker (Eno River) beat Walters/Price, 9-7.The Bears will host the Voyager Vikings from Durham in the third round of the playoffs at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County Early Voting Begins Oct. 20Three deaths in Martin County include the shooterTarboro wins battle of league unbeatensLOM mayors to get help with ARP complicationsMartin County mother of three died in head on collisionMartin County gets federal designationWilliamston man arrested at ECC in TarboroMC Sheriff: deaths could have been avoidedCrime Reported in Martin CountyBear Grass to hold 9th annual Chicken Mull Festival Images