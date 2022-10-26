WILLIAMSTON - It’s one thing to advance to the next level of competition. It’s another to do so and make history while doing so.

This is the first time in Bear Grass Charter School history that the tennis team has been rated in the top ten (actually ranked seventh) during state playoffs.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.