Bear Grass senior Kacie Coltrain signs to play with Mid-Atlantic Christian University during a signing ceremony at Bear Grass Charter School last week. Pictured with her are (From row, from left) her father Eddie Coltrain, Mid-Atlantic Coach Charles Troxell, Coltrain and her mother Rona Coltrain. The back row consists of Bear Grass A.D. David Blend, Assistant Head Coach Richard Harper, Head Coach Ed Holiday, Kerri Coltrain, Brandice Coltrain and Kortnie Coltrain.
Andre' Alfred
The Enterprise
Kacie Coltrain signs her letter committing to the Mustangs with her new coach, Charles Troxell (left) and her mother, Rona Coltrain, watching on.
BEAR GRASS- Bear Grass Bears’ center, Kacie Coltrain, signed a Letter of Intent on Wednesday, April 20 to play basketball at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
Coltrain was supported by her parents, siblings, family members, teammates and a host of friends as they witnessed the signing.
“I’m excited and looking forward to going to a different environment. I want to see if I can handle things on my own,” Coltrain said of joining the Elizabeth City-based school.
“Here at Bear Grass, there’s always someone who you can just go to when you need help or advice. Now I want to see if I can make those decisions on my own,” shared Coltrain. “Here at Bear Grass everyday is almost the same, so I’m ready to see different things and different people.”
She also reflected on her experiences in a basketball uniform for the Bears.
“My best experience for me in basketball was being able to play with my friends. I’ve been playing since the seventh grade. My worst experience was this season when we lost in the first round of the playoffs” said Coltrain.
“I’m going to miss my coach. He helped me get better as a player and person. He was just like a father figure to me,” Coltrain added.
Coltrain said she isn’t sure what her future holds.
“At this point I really don’t know what I want to do career wise,” confessed Coltrain. “So I will major in business and play until I decide.”
Coltrain was recruited by the Mustangs Head Women’s Coach Charles Troxell and is expected to make her debut on the Mustang’s pinewood this upcoming season.