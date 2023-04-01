BEAR GRASS - The Bear Grass Bears made history for the school. Bear Grass brought home the win against Perquimans High School on Thursday, March 23.
Both teams were ranked top eight in the state for high school baseball.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 1:55 am
The Pirates and the Bears started out the first inning slowly, not scoring any runs.
Bear Grass took the lead in the second inning, putting four runs on the board and Perquimans did not score.
In the third inning, Perquimans was able to put a run on the board and the Bears did not.
Neither team were able to bring in the fourth through the seventh innings of the game, leaving the final score 4-1.
Colton Cook and Michael Gurganus both had RBIs to help bring in the winning runs for the game.
A few days later the Bears took on the Mattamuskeet Laker in Swan Quarter.
The Bears brought home that win also, with a final score of 21-0.
These two wins gave the Bears a four-game winning streak, leaving them 3-0 in the Atlantic Five 1A Conference and 7-2 overall.
The Bear Grass softball team took on Perquimans on Wednesday, March 22 at Bear Grass and brought home the win.
The Bears started the first inning out strong, putting four runs on the board with the Pirates scoring one.
The Pirates went on to score another run in the second inning to Bear Grass not bringing in any.
In the third inning, neither team brought in runs.
Bear Grass scored three runs in the fourth inning, while Perquimans did not score any.
Moving into the fifth frame, the Pirates scored three more runs while the Bears did not score any.
Neither team added any runs to the board in the sixth and seventh innings leaving the final score 7-5, the Bears favor.
Calle Perry and Kylie Smith both had RBIs that led the team to their victory.
A few days later, the Bears took on Pamlico County in Bayboro, bringing in another win.
Both teams ended the first inning with no runs on the board.
In the second and third innings, the Hurricanes put one run on the board for both innings while the Bears did not score any.
In the fourth inning, Bear Grass scored two runs and Pamlico County did not score any.
Neither team was able to put runs on the board in the fifth inning.
With it being a close game and the score tied 2-2, Bear Grass broke that putting two more runs on the board in the sixth inning.
Pamlico County brought in another run in the fifth inning, leaving the score 4-3, Bears.
The same week the Bears took on the Mattamuskeet Lakers in Swan Quarter.
The Lady Bears brought home another win against the Lakers with a final score of 17-0.
These wins gave the Lady Bears a four game winning streak, leaving them 3-0 in the Atlantic Five 1A Conference and 9-1 overall.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.
