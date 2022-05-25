BEAR GRASS – The Bear Grass Bears powered their way into the 1A East Regional Championship here last week with an impressive 11-3 win over visiting East Columbus High School.
The Gators greeted senior right-hander Colin Langley with a leadoff triple followed by a run-scoring single. A second run scored on a sacrifice fly, putting the Bears in a two-run hole early.
Following a walk, Langley settled down and with a runner in scoring position retired the next two batters in order and it was 2-0, Gators, after one complete inning of baseball.
Following a scoreless second frame, Bear Grass struck for four runs in the bottom of the third and never looked back.
Bryce Carlisle and Brayden Taylor reached courtesy of a one-out base hit followed by an error. Back-to-back walks accounted for the Bears’ first run. Courtesy runner Brandon Arrants scored the second run before two more came in on Ty Price’s single to left field.
While a double play ended the Bears’ threat, they had doubled up the Gators for a 4-2 lead.
East Columbus got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth, making it 4-3 before the Bears exploded for three more in the bottom of the frame.
The first run came on a base-on-balls while two more scored on Connor Phelps’ single to left field. Bear Grass now had a 7-3 lead through five complete.
Taylor led off the sixth with a base hit and moved to second on a balk call against the Gators, later scoring the first run of the inning. By now ECHS was coming unraveled and three more runs scored for the Bears, the last one coming on a fielder’s choice for a total of four runs scored and an eight-run cushion for the home team.
Langley finished it off retiring the Gators in order in the top of the seventh for the 11-3 final.
Langley went the distance and got the win on the mound while he went 2-for-4 at the dish. Price was also 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Bear Grass suffered a 6-1 setback to defending state champion Perquimans in the first game of the three-game series Tuesday night. The second game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Bear Grass.