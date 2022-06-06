GREENSBORO – One swing.
They say in hindsight the outcome of a game, or hardly a series, never comes down to one play, but Bear Grass Charter’s 1A Eastern Regional champion softball team might want to challenge that belief.
The aforementioned swing came off the bat of South Stanly third baseman Cassady Smith on a two-strike, two-out pitch that launched a ball all the way to the right field fence and cleared the bases.
The triple plated three runs and made for a stunning 4-3 come-from-behind game one win by Western Regional champ South Stanly in the best-of-three state championship played here Friday at UNC-Greensboro Softball Field.
It may have sucked some of the life out of the Martin County faithful as the Rowdy Rebel Bulls came back Saturday and scored a 4-0 victory to win the crown in two games and end the most productive softball season in Bear Grass Charter School history.
‘It was a rough two days, but enjoyable,” said Bear Grass coach Danny Webb. “We gave it our all. The hitting just wasn’t there and their pitcher was really good. The further you go in the playoffs the tougher the competition is.”
And the weekend started so well for the Bears.
Pitching dominated the early part of the first game with both teams throwing up zeros on the board with five straight scoreless innings in a grind-it-out pitcher’s duel between Bears hurler Macy Bowen and the Bulls Ali Glover.
Twice during that time Bear Grass got runners in scoring position, four times for South Stanly, but neither could scratch across a run.
Then in the top of the sixth, Bear Grass broke through when left fielder Alana Scott doubled in Emilee Perry and Bowen, both of whom had reached on infield singles for a 2-0 Bears lead.
The Bulls halved the lead in the bottom of the sixth with their own two-out double.
The Bears managed to get an insurance run in the top of the seventh, when Madi Hall slapped a home run to right field to give her team a 3-1 lead.
But the Bulls had pulled out late inning heroics twice already en route to the title series as the Bulls scraped together the last-chance rally in the bottom of the inning to claim victory.
Bowen was solid in the circle for Bear Grass taking the tough-luck loss after giving up four runs, but only one earned, on eight hits and three walks to match her three strikeouts.
“We had the lead going in; one pitch away from winning and the bottom fell out, but things like that happen,” lamented Webb. “We had some errors we don’t usually make, and certainly nerves played a part in it, playing in a stadium we’re certainly not used to.”
With the Bears facing a win-or-go-home Saturday, South Stanly scored a run in the top of the first. But Bear Grass pitcher Madi Hall managed to squelch the Bulls offense for the next two innings, racking up a few strikeouts on her way to six K’s for the game.
The Bears best threat came in the fourth inning as Emilee Perry led off with a double. A popup and strikeout followed, before Shelby Craddock lifted a two-out blooper to left field. The ball appeared destined to fall in, but for the second night in a row, Bulls freshman left fielder Kinsley Tyson made a diving grab to end the inning.
The Bulls went on to tack on single runs in the fourth, fifth and six innings.
In the final frame, Craddock led off with a single to left, but Friday’s hero, Cassady Smith, retired Addison Dotson with a grab of a foul ball in which she reached well into the stands in front of the Bear Grass dugout.
Glover then proceeded to fan one batter and induce a come-backer from Kendall Furlough to end the game setting off a raucous South Stanly celebration.
“I think the girls had put (Friday’s) loss behind them,” Webb said. “It’s just that their pitcher was just so tough. We just could never get the rhythm of hitting her.”
Glover, who’d won the first contest, twirled a complete game four-hitter with just two walks as she struck out 10; after pitching the full two games she was selected as the series’ Most Valuable Player.
It was South Stanly’s second straight and third overall state championship in fast-pitch, their first coming in 2012. The Bulls wrapped the season at 30-3.
Bear Grass Charter finished the year 24-6. The Bears won the Atlantic 5 1A crown and claimed the program’s first Regional Championship. They also made the State Championship Series for the first time in program history.
“We’re losing five seniors, all starters, and they’ll be missed, but we’ll start off next year, work with what we’ve got and set another high goal,” said Webb. “I’m proud of these girls, they had a great season. I told them 20 years from now you’ll go back, look at this in the trophy case and say, ‘I was part of that team’.”
Kylie Smith from Bear Grass Charter and Mary Ryan Hinson from South Stanly were selected as the 2022 N.C. Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for their teams.
GAME ONE
Bear Grass Charter 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 – 3 7 2
South Stanly 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 – 4 9 0
Pitching:
WP: Ali Glover 7 IP, 7 H, 16K
LP: Macy Bowen 7 IP, 9 H, 3K
Hitting:
Bear Grass Charter: Mady Hall 3-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI; Emilee Perry 2-4; Alana Scott 1-1, 2 RBI.
South Stanly: Cassady Smith 3-4, 3 RBI; Kinsley Tyson 2-3.
GAME TWO
South Stanly 1 0 0 1 1 1 4 – 4 8 0
Bear Grass Charter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 2
Pitching:
WP: Ali Glover 7 IP, 4 H, 10K
LP: Madi Hall 7 IP, 8 H, 6K
Hitting:
Bear Grass Charter: Madi Hall 1-2, 1 BB; Emilee Perry 1-3; Macy Bowen 1-3; Shelby Craddock.
South Stanly: Mattie Poulos 2-4, 2 RBI.