BEAR GRASS – There was electrifying Monday night football at Bear Grass, where the Bears hosted the South Creek Cougars for bragging rights in a non-conference battle of two Martin County teams.
From the kickoff until the last seconds faded off the clock excitement and anticipation hovered over the gridiron at Nolan Respess Stadium.
The South Creek Cougars received the kickoff and got on the scoreboard quickly.
Facing a third-and-16 on the Bears’ 36-yard line, quarterback Amarion Norman connected with Vance Rogers for a 20 yard gain. Fullback Rakeen Williams received the handoff and made easy work of the 16 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion run was successful, leaving the score 8-0, Cougars.
Bear Grass secured possession of the football following the kickoff, and began their first possession. A successful first down run for 12 yards placed the ball on their 39-yard line. A subsequent Bears offsides made it first-and-15 on the 34. Two running plays and incomplete pass later made it fourth down and a handful. Bears Brayden Taylor scampered for the first down.
Several plays later, including an encroachment penalty by the Cougars, put the Bears in a third-and-1 situation. A first down was ascertained by Bears Brayden Taylor on a quarterback keeper, which made it first-and-10 on the 15-yard line.
A few plays later - and again including an encroachment penalty by the Cougars - placed the ball on South Creek’s 1-yard line. On the next play, Taylor had quarterback keeper for a touchdown and trimmed the lead to 8-6, Cougars.
Taking over at their own 36, the Cougars remained in the fight. Norman ran for 12 yards to make it first-and-10 on the 48-yard marker.
The Cougars changed strategies and called in an air strike. Norman launched a guided missile to the waiting hands of Vance Rogers for a 52-yard touchdown completion. The two-point conversion was fumbled but recovered by Rogers.
At the end of the first quarter, the score was 18-6 Cougars.
The Bears showed no signs of backing off. After receiving the kickoff, the Bears went to work with the ball on their 45-yard line. With the help of a personal foul penalty against South Creek, plus an explosive run by Ethan Cooper, Bear Grass found themselves on Cougar territory, first-and-10 on the 30-yard line.
Taylor completed a short seven-yard pass to receiver Bryce Carlisle. Full back Shane Lanier took the ball to the house for a touchdown, but it was called back for a holding penalty against the Bears.
The Bears remained poised despite being pushed to fourth down and Taylor came out firing and threw a strike to popular receiver Carlisle. The conversion failed, leaving the score 18-12 Cougars.
The next offensive series for the Cougars was grim. Offside penalties, two quarterback sacks and stellar defensive stand led to turnover on downs and good field position for the Bears.
The Bear Grass offensive unit took the field. Taylor took the snap, dropped back and once again found Carlisle open. Carlisle pulled in the pass for a 52-yard touchdown completion. The Bears were able to convert two-point conversion on the ground and Ethan Cooper to make it 20-18 in favor of Bear Grass.
After the kickoff, South Creek was all about business and started on their own 48-yard line. After a series of running plays and a couple of first downs, South Creek found themselves fourth-and-9 around the 33-yard line. The swift feet of Norman picked up the first down on the 13-yard line.
Norman then completed a short 12-yard pass for a touchdown to Rogers. The conversion was good.
The tug of war continued between these competitors. Both teams were going at it both defensively and offensively. The score at halftime 24-20, Cougars
Bear Grass took first possession after halftime with the ball on their 32-yard line.
Rushing yards accumulated by Price, Taylor and Carlisle moved the Bears to the home real estate of the Cougars 35 with a first down.
The Cougars were penalized for encroachment and then unsportsmanlike conduct after a 15-yard run by the Bears. After the penalty calculations, Bear Grass found themselves with first down at the 11.
On the next play, Taylor kept the ball and scurried for eight yards. Carlisle took care of rest with a touchdown run.
The Bears decided to go for the point after and it was good. That scoring drive gave the Bears the lead of the game at 27-24.
Neither team was productive in their next possession. But things would soon change. On the Bear’s following possession, they would turn the ball over on a sack fumble caused by the Cougars pumped up defense.
The Cougars regained possession and would quickly strike with a 30-yard pass from Norman to his receiver Vance Rogers for a touchdown. The conversion was good, leaving the score 32-27, Cougars.
Bear Grass still remained poised as they started their drive on their own 36-yard line. They marched down the field to South Creek’s 32 at the end of third quarter.
Bear Grass started the fourth quarter with several running plays from Lanier.
Lanier stomped out yards that put the Bears on the 21-yard line. On fourth-and-5, Taylor heaved a pass to Carlisle for a touchdown. But the score was nullified, Carlisle step out of bounds and then came back on the field to catch the ball.
With the turnover on downs South Creek attempted to drain the clock. But a dead ball offsides and holding call that resulted in a touchdown being called back forcing the Cougars to punt.
The attempted punt was blocked by Bear Grass defender Cayden Council and put the Bears at the Cougars’ 25-yard line.
Lanier plowed to the 20-yard line for a five-yard gain. Taylor sealed the series with a quarterback keeper and 20-yard touchdown run. The conversion was no good.
The Cougars took possession of the ball at their own 48-yard line with 3:48 left to play. DaQuan Carr lost a yard on a running play. On second-and 11, a fumble occurred on the exchange between the center and quarterback, which resulted in a loss of three yards. On third-and-14, a screen pass to Carr got him to the 44 yard marker. Facing fourth-and-3, Norman lured the Bears’ defense offsides with a hard count. The Cougars were awarded a fresh set of downs. But those downs began to fade away. An incomplete pass, two offsides penalties and non-productive offense had the Cougars backs against the wall.
Norman, however, was not done. He ran for 37 yards and put the Cougars at first-and-10 on the 11-yard line. His number was called upon again and he willed eight more yards with 56 seconds left to play.
The next play was stopped at the line of scrimmage, leaving it third-and-3, with 40.6 seconds left to play. But once again the penalties surfaced and the Cougars were moved backwards for a false start. The next play the offensive line collapsed and Norman was sacked.
Now it was fourth-and-25 with just seconds left to play. Norman took the snap and zipped down the field breaking tackles and shaking off would-be tacklers. But Norman is finally brought down at his eight-yard line with several seconds to spare.
The final score was Bear Grass 33, South Creek 32.
The Bears will travel to Kinston for a non conference game at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 against Arendell Parrott Academy
The Cougars will travel to Williamston for a non conference game at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 against neighboring Riverside High School.