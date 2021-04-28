BEAR GRASS – Bear Grass Charter’s pitching combination of Shane Lanier, Colin Langley, Logan Coltrain and Bryce Carlisle combined on a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks as the Bears rolled past Ocracoke 15-2 in the baseball season opener on Tuesday (April 27).
Bear Grass (1-0) scored all 15 of its runs in the second inning, collecting seven hits while taking advantage of five errors by the Dolphins’ defense.
Carlisle, Lanier, Jameson Perry and Langley led the Bears with two hits each, while Coltrain, Rustin Reason and Logan Hale provided one hit each.
The teams are scheduled to play again at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Ocracoke.