The regular season is over, and now it’s win or go home for each of the football teams in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.
The lone team from Martin County in the postseason is the Bear Grass Charter School Bears, who finished 3-1 overall and are the representative from the Atlantic-6 1A Conference.
The Bears, the No. 3 seed in the 1A East bracket, will open the postseason at 7 p.m. Friday (April 16) against the Perquimans Pirates (4-1). Perquimans is the No. 6 East seed and the No. 2 team out of the Albemarle 1A Conference.
Perquimans won four consecutive games before falling to Albemarle champion John A. Holmes 41-12 last week in the regular-season finale.
The Pirates were held to 68 rushing yards on 16 attempts, but quarterback A’marion Hunter completed 13 of 25 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
The top receivers were Colby Brown (three catches, 77 yards, TD), E.J. Gatling (6-76, TD) and Antwan Harris (3-57).
Leading the Perquimans defense against the Aces were Joseph Askew and James Sawyer (13 tackles each) and Travon Hunter and Desmond Overman (11 tackles each).
Perquimans’ offense is multi-dimensional, as the Pirates have rushed for 1,622 yards while passing for 940.
Leading the rushers are Antwan Harris (52 carries, 533 yards, six Tds), A’marion Hunter (40 carries, 346 yards, 1 TD), Gatling (25-337-3 TD) and Colby Brown (18-299-5 TD).
Hunter has completed nearly 73 percent of his passes (45 of 69) for 832 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. He threw for a season-high 291 yards (13 of 17) in a 44-26 win over First Flight.
Hunter’s top targets include Gatling (15 catches, 348 yards, three TDs) and Brown (13-265-3 TDs).
The Perquimans defense has been led by five players, each with more than 35 tackles.
Joseph Askew, a senior, leads the way with 57 tackles (25 solo, 32 assisted) while Sawyer, a sophomore inside linebacker, adds 56 total tackles (24 solo, 32 assisted), Overman (18 solo, 23 assisted) and Traveon Hunter (20 solo, 21 assisted) have 41 each and Gatling (29 solo, nine assisted) adds 38 tackles.
Askew also paces the Pirates with 3.5 sacks this season.
Bear Grass Charter enters Friday’s playoff matchup averaging 27.5 points per game while allowing only 13 points per outing.
The Bears defeated South Creek 20-0 in their season opener and rolled past Spring Creek 46-6 in week two. They then lost two games with Jones Senior due to COVID issues and didn’t play again until April 3 in Mooresvllle, where they were defeated 20-6 on two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Pine Lake Prep.
Last week at Riverside in the first-ever meeting between the football programs, Bear Grass Charter rushed for 323 yards and controlled time of possession (36:04 to 11:56) on its way to a 38-26 triumph over the Knights.
The Bears are led on offense by quarterback Logan Coltrain and running backs Logan Hale and Jameson Perry. The trio combined for all of the team’s rushing yards against Riverside.
Coltrain didn’t throw much, but his two completions (13 yards to Perry and 40 yards to Shane Lanier) kept drives going and eventually led to scores.
Bear Grass Charter’s offensive line (Colin Whitehurst, Adam Harrison, D.J. Draper, Tater Simmons and Cole Cullipher) proved dominant in the season finale, as Paschal said the group was a key component to controlling time of possession and keeping the Riverside offense off the field.