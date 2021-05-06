LAKE WACCAMAW – The Bear Grass Charter School softball team did it again.
The Bears scored three runs in three different innings and went on to defeat East Columbus 10-7 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs Wednesday night (May 5).
Bear Grass Charter, the No. 7 seed and Atlantic-5 Conference champion, improved to 13-2 overall and will play Pender (16-0) in the third round. That contest is scheduled for Friday.
The Bears struck for three runs in the top of the first inning, but East Columbus (9-6 overall) came back with single runs in the first and second frames to pull within a run at 3-2.
The Gators took their only lead, 4-3, with two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Bear Grass Charter had the answer.
The visitors produced three runs in the top of the fourth and added a run in the fifth for a 7-4 advantage.
East Columbus cut it to 7-6 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but BGC tacked on three more runs in the top of the sixth to push its lead back to four runs.
East Columbus managed one more run, in the bottom of the sixth.
Madi Hall earned the win on the mound for Bear Grass Charter. She logged all seven innings, gave up 10 hits and seven runs while striking out two and walking two.
Macy Bowen led BGC at the plate with two hits, while Hall, Carsyn Briley, Emilee Perry, Addison Dotson, Alana Scott, Bailey Peed and Jenna Rawls each collected one hit for the Bears.
Bear Grass Charter’s next opponent, Pender, is the Coastal Eight 1A/2A Conference champion and No. 3 seed in the East. The Patriots won their first two playoff games – 7-1 over No. 14 seed Rosewood and 7-6 over No. 1 seed Princeton – and have outscored opponents 116-37 during their 16-game win streak.