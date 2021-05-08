BURGAW – The Bear Grass Charter School softball team is headed to the Eastern 1A finals.
The Bears – behind a four-hitter from Madi Hall on the mound and Macy Bowen’s red-hot bat – defeated Pender 15-2 in five innings Friday night in the third round of the playoffs.
Bear Grass Charter, the No. 7 seed in the East, improved to 14-2 overall and will play Tuesday (May 11) either at home against No. 8 seed Vance Charter School or at No. 5 seed Camden for a spot in next weekend’s state title series. VCS (15-0) and Camden (11-0) were scheduled to play at 4 p.m. today (Saturday).
The Bears put forth a dominating performance in all facets against the No. 3 seed Patriots (16-1), who previously had allowed just 37 runs in their 16 victories.
BGCS outhit Pender 12-4 and made no errors defensively while the Patriots had three errors. Eight players in the Bears’ lineup had hits led by Bowen, who went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and a double with six RBIs. Emilee Perry was 2-for-3 and Hall went 2-for-4 with a double, while Addison Dotson (double), Carsyn Briley, Kendal Furlough, Alana Scott and Bailey Peed added one hit each.
The teams put up matching runs in the first inning.
Hall doubled and scored when Briley reached on an error.
Pender responded with hits from Tyanna Holmes and Telisha Moore to tie it.
The Bears then took the lead for good with a three-run top of the third inning as Bowen and Dotson collected RBI doubles.
Pender closed the gap to 4-2 with its final run in the bottom of the third inning.
But Bear Grass proved to be relentless.
In a five-run fourth inning, Scott and Peed had singles. One out later, a double steal set up Hall’s run-producing sacrifice fly. Briley walked, Perry singled to bring in a run, and Bowen followed with her first home run – a three-run blast to left field – making it 9-2.
The visitors then sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth inning and tacked on six more runs.
Furlough and Peed had hits, Dotson walked, Briley reached on a fielder’s choice, Perry drove in a run with a single, Hall reached on an error, Jenna Rawls also had an RBI and Bowen smacked a two-run home run to left to give the Bears a 13-run cushion.
After allowing singles to Holmes and Kaitlyn Beaver in the third inning, Hall retired the final seven batters she faced, as the game ended via the mercy rule. Hall finished with six strikeouts and no walks in earning the victory.
Pender’s top three batters (Holmes, Beaver and Moore) went a combined 4-for-7. Hall silenced the rest of the lineup, as the fourth through ninth batters went a combined 0-for-12.
Bear Grass Charter improved to 9-0 in road games this season, while Pender suffered its first and only loss of the season at home.
The Bears have outscored their three opponents 34-12 going into the Class 1A East Regional finals.