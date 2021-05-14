CAMDEN – The historic season for the Bear Grass Charter School softball team came to an end Tuesday night.
Unbeaten Camden (13-0) broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Bruins went on to stop the Bears 5-1 in the Eastern 1A Regional finals.
Camden advances to the state 1A championship series this weekend at Davie County High School against South Stanly.
Bear Grass Charter, meanwhile, finished its season 14-3. This regional finals appearance is the farthest a Bears softball team has gone, whether it was in the days of Bear Grass School or, most recently, BGCS.
“I am so proud of the girls. They never gave up and fought to the very end,” said BGCS head coach Danny Webb. “Camden is a solid team that puts the ball in play, and you have to make plays. We didn’t make a couple of plays, and we left too many runners on base.”
Bear Grass Charter had some chances to score but unsuccessful until the seventh inning.
In the top of the first inning, Madi Hall led off with a single up the middle, and an outfield misplay allowed her to race to third. The Bears followed with consecutive groundouts to the pitcher – but on the second one, Hall was thrown out at the plate.
The Bears put two runners on base with walks (Kendal Furlough and Alana Scott) with two outs, and an errant pickoff throw allowed the runners to move up a base. But Camden pitcher 18 struck out the next batter to end the threat.
An two-out infield hit from Carsyn Briley resulted in another runner left stranded as Camden pitcher Morgan Brewton coaxed a groundout to third to end the frame.
The Bruins were denied in the bottom of the third inning. Skylar Hyatt and Kamryn Nash had hits with one out, and Carlyn Tanis reached on a hit off Bailey Peed’s glove at first base. However, an alert Furlough – the second baseman who was backing up the play – threw the runner out at the plate to keep the game scoreless.
Camden finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Hyatt walked and Ruby Arnette singled to center. A bobble allowed the runners to make it to second and third. Nash was then called for stepping out of the box when her bat made contact on a bunt, resulting in the second out and negating Taniya Swinson’s run on a wild pitch.
Tanis then smacked a three-run home run over the right field fence for a 3-0 lead. Carleigh Simmons, Peyton Carver and Morgan Gallop followed with consecutive singles to plate the final run of the inning.
In that inning alone, Camden had five hits – one more than the Bears had the whole game.
Bear Grass finally got on the board in the top of the sixth when Hall led off with a double off the right field fence and scored on a two-out single by Macy Bowen.
Camden answered with their final run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Bears threatened in the top of the seventh when Furlough was hit by a pitch and Alana Scott walked, but Brewton retired the next three batters – all on fly outs to centerfield – to end Bear Grass Charter’s season.