BEAR GRASS - The Bear Grass Bears hosted the Southside Seahawks on Wednesday, May 10 in the first round of the 2023 NCHSAA 1A playoffs.
Wednesday’s game was a close game with both teams putting up a good fight, but the Bears got the best of the Seahawks 12-11.
Bear Grass and Southside each scored one run in the first inning. Bear Grass went on to score five more runs in the second inning, while Southside was unable to put any runs on the board.
Bear Grass went the third and fourth inning without scoring any runs and the Seahawks were able to put four runs on the board in the third inning and two runs on the board in the fifth inning.
The Bears came back and scored one run in the fifth and sixth inning. Southside scored two more runs in the fifth inning and no runs in the sixth.
The Bears, still fighting, scored four more runs in the seventh inning and the Seahawks scored two.
Even though it was a close game the Bears came out on top with a win, by a final of 12-11.
Later on in the week, the Bears hosted the Rosewood Eagles at home on Friday, May 12 for the second round of the tournament.
Rosewood began the game with a strong inning, scoring eight runs in the first inning. Bear Grass was able to put two runs on the board in the first inning.
While the Bears went scoreless in the next three innings, the Eagles scored two runs in the second inning and no runs in the third and fourth.
Bear Grass came back in the fifth inning, scoring three runs with Rosewood scoring one.
Neither team scored a run in the sixth and seventh innings.
Although the Bears fell short to the Eagles, they still had a great season this year. The Bears went 19-3 overall and 8-0 in the Atlantic Five 1A Conference, finishing the conference season as number one.
The final score of the game was 11-5, with an Eagles win.
BGCS Softball
The Lady Bears softball team hosted the Hobbton Wildcats in the first round of playoffs on Wednesday, May 10, as well.
The Bears were able to pull out the win and move on to the second round of the playoffs.
The final score of Wednesday’s game was 9-0.
Later in the week, the Lady Bears went on to play Roxoboro Community on Friday, May 12 in the second round of the playoffs.
The Lady Bears fell short against the Bulldogs ending their season. The final score of Friday’s game was 3-0.
The Lady Bears finished the year first in the Atlantic Five 1A Conference with a record of 6-0.
BGCS Soccer
BEAUFORT - The Bear Grass varsity girls soccer team traveled to Beaufort on Thursday, May 11 to play the East Carteret Mariners in a non-conference game.
The Mariners scored nine goals in the first half with the Bears not scoring any.
Neither team scored any runs in the second half.
The final score to Thursday’s game was 9-0, the Mariners.
The following Monday, May 15 the Lady Bears’ soccer team hosted the Chatham Charter Knights for the first round of playoffs.
The Lady Bears won the matchup with a final score of 7-1 and will be advancing to the next round of the playoffs.
The Lady Bears will be hosting Roxoboro Community on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. for the second round of playoffs.