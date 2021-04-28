CHAPEL HILL – A Bear Grass Charter School softball player recently received an honor from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for the week of April 17.
Madi Hall, a sophomore pitcher/infielder for the Bears, earned Female Performance of the Week for her performance against Columbia on April 13.
Hall went 3-for-3 with three home runs and five RBI in Bear Grass Charter’s win over the Wildcats.
Her three homers are tied for the third-most home runs in a single game in NCHSAA history.
Each week, two athletes in NCHSAA competition are selected for the award from nominations received from coaches, media and school administrators.
Jake Patton from Ashe County was the male recipient of the award after he shot a career-low-3-under 33 at Mountain Aire Golf Club on Monday (April 12). His round was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the sixth hole (371-yard par 4).
If there was ever a word to describe Hall, sparkplug is appropriate, according to BGC head coach Danny Webb.
“She is definitely a sparkplug for our team,” Webb said. “Hitting is contagious, and when she is hitting the ball, the rest of our girls feed off her and follow her lead. She loves the game and it shows. She is a great motivator for our team.”