In a one-two punch, Riverside High School’s Briley Bickerstaff won two first place medals at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 1A/2A Indoor Track and Field State Championships in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Bickerstaff won the 1600 (one-mile) with a time of 5:21.25 and the 3200 (two-mile) with a time of 11:12.51, breaking school records for both events.
In a doubly sweet victory, she also beat two rivals who previously had beaten her in other state championships.
Arizona Blankenship, a Swain County freshman, won first place in November at the State Cross Country Championships, edging Bickerstaff by eight seconds. Saturday Blankenship came in second in the 1600 and third in the 3200.
“It was a really incredible feeling,” said Bickerstaff. “Coming into it I was thinking, ‘She beat me already in Cross Country.’ Who is to say she can’t beat me in a one mile and two-mile race?”
Bickerstaff also beat Leah Whiteside, of Davidson, who last year beat her by seconds for first place in the 1600 at Spring Track state finals. Whiteside came in third in the 1600 with a time of 5:21.58.
Bickerstaff, a senior, said she used her disappointment from those past meets as motivation.
“I was also just really confident in my training. Going into it I was thinking, ‘There is one thing I have that Arizona doesn’t. And that is experience.’”
To prepare for last weekend’s state championships, Bickerstaff trained by doing intervals and running long-distances, many days running 10 miles.
To get motivated, she told herself, “Championships are not won by doing nothing.”
She continued, “I said to myself, ‘If you want to win, you’ve got to get up and you’ve got to do this. I would think back to the state meet. I was disappointed with the results, so I would use that as motivation.”
Bickerstaff said she has learned to channel anxiety into energy.
“I get really nervous before I race. I’ve always heard the saying, ‘If you are not scared, you are not human,’” she said.
“I accept that I am nervous. It is even good to be nervous — you can take those nerves and use them as energy. I used to let my fear conquer me. But now I’ve learned that nerves are actually a good thing, sometimes,” she added.
Practice for Spring Track season began Tuesday. She has already set her goal for her last season of high school.
“I want to be under five minutes in the mile and under 11 minutes in the two-mile,” she said. “I kind of want to go out with a bang.”
Bickerstaff is currently undecided where she will attend college and has already had a few offers.
“I pretty sure I am going to stay in state,” she said. “Hopefully a D-1 school, but honestly I am probably going to go with whoever reaches out and has the best fitting program for me.”
Riverside High School Coach Mark Cagle said because so few 1A schools competed in Indoor Track, they combined the 1A and 2A schools for the indoor state championships.
“Of course, that makes it more difficult for 1A schools (like Riverside),” he said. “It makes it harder to qualify for the state meet.”
He said he trained the team specifically to be ready for the indoor meet and he coached Briley to beat her rivals.
“We changed up our strategy a bit,” he added.
“I put her, and the rest of the team that participated in the indoor meet, through some [tough] practices. It is a little bit harder to breathe at an indoor meet – you are not breathing the nice, fresh outside air. And there are a lot of people inside the room sucking in all the oxygen. So, I put them through some practices to make sure they were breathing right for the state meet.”
The indoor track is a 200-meter track, as opposed to a 400-meter outdoor track.
“It is very different,” he said. “You are running twice the laps — and you have limited amount of opportunity to pass somebody. For indoor, I train them to not pass in the curve, but pass on the straights. When to make your move is different in indoor than outdoor.”
Cagle said he stopped keeping up with how many school records Bickerstaff has broken.
“She keeps breaking the school record over and over again, so I stopped keeping up with that. She has broken every mile, and two-mile record — indoor and outdoor — the school had. Then she keeps breaking her own record,” he said.
“She has also broken the school Cross Country record,” he added.
“The only distance record she hasn’t broken is the 800 meters. But that is one of our goals – to break that before she graduates,” he said.
Cagle said he is always expecting big things at the start of a new track season.
He said the plan is to win the conference and the regionals and have a good showing at the state championships.
“Hopefully, Briley will get to beat her rivals again in the outdoor season. I know they will be gunning for her a little heavier now since she won both events. It is pretty impressive to win both events – the mile and the two-mile,” he said. “We are going to work hard, train hard and stay positive and come out on top.”
Riverside has not had an Indoor Track team in several years.
“This is the first time we have had a complete Indoor Track season at Riverside (or Williamston High School back then) since 2010. We attempted it about three years ago, but we only ran in one meet. The season was horrible because so many meets were canceled because of ice and snow,” he said.
“This [Indoor] season, we broke nine of the school’s Indoor Track records,” said.
Also on Saturday, Riverside girls placed 11th in the 4x8 and Noah Nicholson placed 16th on the 300-meter and eighth in the 500-meter.
