Briley Bickerstaff conquered her goal of running the two-mile in less than 11 minutes at a recent national event.
Bickerstaff, a Riverside High School graduate, was state winner of the 1600-meter (1-mile) and the 3200-meter (2-mile) in 1A High School Outdoor Track.
Her first-place times of 5:12.30 and 11:17.47 respectively, qualified her to run in the Adidas Outdoor Nationals Event.
The meet was at the Marcus T. Johnson Track in Truist Stadium at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T) in Greensboro, the same track where the NCHSAA State Meet was held in May.
The theme of Adidas Outdoor Nationals this year was “Impossible is Nothing,” something Bickerstaff seemingly took to heart.
On Saturday, June 18, Bickerstaff beat her state-winning-time by 20 seconds, running a 10:57.35 in the National Elite competition.
“It was crazy. I was not expecting that,” she said. “We ran at almost 9 o’clock at night and the weather was good. It was a really good day to get a P.R. [personal record].”
Several national events are held across the United States throughout the summer for student-athletes who hold qualifying times.
She said she ran with girls from several different states.
Arizona Blankenship, the high school freshman from Swain County, who beat Bickerstaff at the state cross country meet in November, also competed. She came in third place by six-tenths of a second behind second-place runner, Erin vonHousen, whose time was 11:13.14.
The day before, (Friday, June 18) it was 106-degrees on the track.
Bickerstaff had hoped to run the 1600 in less than five minutes, but came in fifth place with a time of 5:20.01.
“That is the hottest I have ever run,” she added. “It was smoking. Surprisingly, no one passed out.”
She said running a sub-11-minute mile was a great way to end her high school career on a high note.
“I am really satisfied at how I am finishing off,” she continued. “My goal has always been to break 11 [minutes for the 2-mile], and 5 [minutes for the 1-mile]. I didn’t quite get that 5-minute mile – but I got close. The fact I broke 11 is incredible. I think it is the fastest 2-mile time in all of Riverside’s history.”
Another victory for Bickerstaff is she will walk-on the Cross-Country team at N.C. State University.
“It’s super-exciting times. Everything is just kind of falling into place. The Lord has been with me through it all to help me,” she added.
“I am looking forward to the future. Now I have new goals and I am looking forward to accomplishing those,” she continued.
In July, she will be a counselor at the All-American Cross-Country Camp, sponsored by Adidas, outside Asheville.
“I’ve attended before as a student and loved it. This time I am going as a counselor,” she said.
The camp, for both male and female students, is also sponsored by the Raleigh Track Club.
Campers are on a rigorous running schedule.
“You run two, sometimes three, times a day,” she said. “They give campers tips and help improve technique and form. Also, the camp gives them new friends and a community to run with. I loved being a student so I can’t wait to be a counselor.”
Bickerstaff said some of her N.C. State teammates will also be counselors.
“It will be good because I’ll connect with people on the team and get some needed teamwork experience. I’m looking forward to making more friends - who are more like me - who really love running and are serious about it,” she added.
When she returns from the mountains, she will follow N.C. State’s summer running schedule.
“Then come fall, I will be training with the team. I am excited,” she continued.
Bickerstaff said she was able to break through the 11-minute barrier in Greensboro because the track had become crowded.
“I was in the middle of a huge pack of girls; I thought, ‘I’ve got to take this risk or lose this chance.’ There were about six of us in the lead and it was tight,” she said.
“I remember getting worried because our feet were kind of jumbled together. I was concerned one of us was going to spike the other,” she said. “The moment I tried to move out of one girl’s way, I cut the girls off behind me - which started a chain of events.
“So, I stepped out of the pack and got in the second lane. I went around a couple of people and got out in the front. Once in front, I assumed a few of the girls behind me would try to pace off me and keep up with me. But once I gained confidence, and took a chance, they actually kind of fell back,” she added. “I took the lead and finished about 100 meters ahead of everyone.”
Throughout the weekend, since Bickerstaff and Blankenship were among the few runners from North Carolina, they hung out together. To her surprise, they became close.
“She’s actually a pretty cool person, for being someone I wasn’t a big fan of after cross-country season (when she beat me),” she said.
