You already know I’m going to talk about the Carolina - Duke game. Let me get a few things clear right away.
This is not a Coach Mike Krzyzewski column. He’s earned one of those and he’ll get it, but it’s not today.
Duke is a better basketball team this season than Carolina. They didn’t play better on Saturday, but the Blue Devils have been a better team all season. That hasn’t changed.
I was really happy for Coach Hubert Davis. He’s been under a tremendous amount of scrutiny this season and he’s handled it with grace. It was to be expected but that doesn’t make it easier to navigate successfully.
He led UNC to a more successful regular season than they had last year or the year prior under Roy Williams, and they finished top three in the conference. He and his staff also led the Tar Heels to split their two games with Duke and a sweep of NC State.
The Wolfpack have been counting on them having the most experienced and best coach on Tobacco Road next year and later enjoying the recruiting advantage that would bring. Coach Davis may have ended that fantasy already. UNC fans should feel grateful to have him coaching their team.
Did you know the last time an unranked Carolina team went to Durham and beat Duke on senior night, coach Davis was playing in the game. That was over thirty years ago.
Sports Illustrated is reporting that some of the Duke staff were unhappy that UNC didn’t honor Coach K at the game in Chapel Hill. That seems like a silly thing to expect from a rival but for what it’s worth, I think Duke more than made up for it with all the honoring they did for him in Durham. I saw more K’s than the Braves did in the 90s.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t blame Duke.
If UNC had known Roy Williams was retiring at the end of last season, they absolutely would have been honoring him after the Duke game as well. In fact… as soon as Coach Williams bent down and kissed center court after the win, Bubba Cunningham should have grabbed the microphone and initiated an impromptu ceremony.
Duke is a good team y’all. I know I mentioned that already but I found it odd that after re-watching, they didn’t play badly on Saturday. The Tar Heels had to play a nearly perfect game to beat them.
I know the loss Saturday must sting Blue Devil players, coaches and fans but Coach K has proven very successful in taking late season losses and using them to effectively promote inspired postseason play. Maybe it will prove to be a blessing for them.
It sure felt like one to us.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.