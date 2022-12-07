WILLIAMSTON- There is an old saying: “You live by the sword and you die by the sword.”
Well, in this case, it was: “You live by the three ball and you win by the three ball.”
That was the case for the visiting Camden Bruins.
A late three-pointer by Bruins’ senior Brett Mansfield - coming with just 23 seconds left to play - sealed Camden’s victory over Riverside, 55-54.
The game play was full-throttle as both teams ran the court defensively and offensively to include a plethora of three-pointers.
After a minute of transition between both teams, Camden put the first basket on the scoreboard at the seven-minute mark. Riverside answered with a three-ball from senior guard Shamir Basnight which gave the Knights a 3-2 lead.
Riverside and Camden would exchange baskets which led to a tie at 9-9 with 2:20 minutes left to play in the first quarter.
Camden’s defense would hold Riverside scoreless the rest of the period and would generate four more points to end the first quarter leading 13-9.
Tyler Whitehurst made the first mark in the second quarter closing Riverside’s deficit to 13-11.
The Bruins maintained the lead throughout the second quarter as both teams would score back and forth. A trey from Camden’s junior point guard J’ron Pendleton helped increase the score as the Bruins ended the first half still leading, 24-19.
Riverside opened up the third quarter with a second three-pointer from Whitehurst which cut the Bruins lead to 24-22.
Let the rain begin!
A three-point extravaganza took place, raining three-balls from both teams bundled with plenty of two-pointers to go along with them.
A total of 36 points were scored between both teams, making the third quarter the highest scoring quarter of the game.
But when the buzzer sounded to end the thriller Camden’s offense prevailed and ended the third quarter leading 44-41.
Two minutes and some change passed by before a basket was made. Whitehurst ended the offensive drought with a big time trifecta that tied the game at 44-44 with 6:20 left to play in regulation.
The Bruins responded back after two minutes had expired with a two-point basket from Xzavior Wiggins swinging the lead back to the Bruins, 46-44.
The Knights pulled within one point with a free-throw from Kahawai Green, adjusting the score to 46-45, Camden.
Mansfield found a spot he liked and banged a three increasing the Bruins lead to 49-45.
Whitehurst answered back immediately with a power move to basket and securing the layup for two points. Camden still leading with a score of 49-47 with 3:20 left to play.
Riverside dug in and exploited the Bruins defense and was able to tie the game 52-52 with 1:09 minutes left on the clock.
Camden was forced to take a timeout 2:58 in hopes that the Knights offense would cool off.
Well, the Knights defense didn’t cool off as Basnight committed felonious larceny of a basketball and bailed out with a crucial two-point basket, giving the Knights the lead, 54-52.
Time-out... Camden, with 52.2 seconds left on the clock.
Camden got possession and a pass found Mansfield open. Mansfield squares up and pulls the trigger from behind the arc and banged a trifecta giving the Bruins 55-54 lead over the Knights.
The game ended with good defense by the Bruins which prevented a layup by the Knights with 2.6 seconds left on the clock.