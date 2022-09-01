Greenville will be ground zero for fans of beer, football and giant horses in the days leading up to the home opener of East Carolina University football.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are making multiple appearances at events in Greenville and Washington, N.C., starting today leading up to a pregame jaunt around Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.